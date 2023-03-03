Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is showcasing his skills at the 2023 NFL Combine.

When asked why he has decided to throw at the Combine, a confident Levis said:

“Cause I got a cannon and I’m gonna show it off.”

Here are three things to know about 23-year-old Levis.

1. He Started His College Career At Penn State

Levis redshirted at Penn State in 2018 and served as Sean Clifford’s backup for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He played in 14 games starting in two of them.

His combined passing and rushing yardage at Penn State was over 1,000 yards and he threw three touchdowns and rushed for six touchdowns.

Levis earned his undergraduate degree in finance from Penn State in May 2021.

There is no ill will because of the transfer; Levis only has the finest things to say about Penn State.

About his PSU experience, Levis said:

“I learned that sometimes things don’t go your way… Nothing but love for all the coaches and all the players at Penn State. I wouldn’t trade that time for anything.”

2. After His Transfer To Kentucky, He Immediately Became QB1

Levis hit the ground running as the Kentucky starting quarterback.

In 26 career games over two seasons, he threw 43 touchdowns and rushed for 11 more.

He had over 5,000 passing yards and had an 18-8 win-loss record.

Levis earned his master’s degree in economics at Kentucky.

3. Levis Has Athletic Genes

Levis’s father and uncle were both college football players.

His dad Mike played at Denison University (NCAA Division II), and his maternal uncle David Kelley was an All-American at Yale.

Levis’s mother, Beth Kelley, was a Yale All-American soccer player.

His maternal great-grandfather Alva Kelley was an All-American at Cornell and later went into coaching.

Conclusion

Levis handled the grind and media scrutiny of NFL Combine week very well.

Next up are the performance tests and drills scheduled for the weekend.

Levis is determined to show NFL teams what kind of player he can be on and off the field.

It will be up to NFL general managers and head coaches to determine if his skills and personality are a good fit for them.

