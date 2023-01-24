We’re down to just four teams in this years NFL playoffs, and the Conference Championships get underway this weekend, and as the race for Super Bowl LVII edges closer, we’ve got you covered with the full schedule.

After an eventful Divisional Round last weekend, there’s just four teams remaining in the race for glory this postseason.

First of all, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, after both picked up important wins at the weekend.

The Niners were 19-12 winners over a resilient Dallas Cowboys side, however it’ll be a much harder feat this time around against the NFC’s top seed.

Meanwhile the Eagles hammered the New York Giants 38-7.

The final game of the round sees the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in an exiting contest at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals were victorious over the Buffalo Bills at a snowy Highmark Stadium, in a game where Joe Burrow showed the world just what he can do.

As for Kansas, they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in a close contest on Saturday.

Conference Championships Schedule

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Weather Forecast

After we seen some snowy conditions in Buffalo as they took on the Bengals at the weekend, could we see anymore cold videos like this one from Joe Burrow…

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET

In the first game of the round, in the game between the Eagles and the 49ers, Philly looks to have some warmish weather, at least for this time of year. On Sunday, it’s expected to be 50 F with a 7% chance of precipitation, with winds from 5-10 mph.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET

Weather in the second game between the Chiefs and Bengals, it looks like it could be a chilly one, so you’ll be needing to wrap up warm in Kansas. It’s expected to drop to 10 F, with 12% chance of snow, and they’ll be medium-strength winds at 10-15 mph.

