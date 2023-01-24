NFL News and Rumors

2023 NFL Conference Championships Schedule, Kick-Off Times, Weather And More

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
3 min read
NFL Conference Championships
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

We’re down to just four teams in this years NFL playoffs, and the Conference Championships get underway this weekend, and as the race for Super Bowl LVII edges closer, we’ve got you covered with the full schedule.

After an eventful Divisional Round last weekend, there’s just four teams remaining in the race for glory this postseason.

First of all, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, after both picked up important wins at the weekend.

The Niners were 19-12 winners over a resilient Dallas Cowboys side, however it’ll be a much harder feat this time around against the NFC’s top seed.

Meanwhile the Eagles hammered the New York Giants 38-7.

The final game of the round sees the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in an exiting contest at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals were victorious over the Buffalo Bills at a snowy Highmark Stadium, in a game where Joe Burrow showed the world just what he can do.

As for Kansas, they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in a close contest on Saturday.

Conference Championships Schedule

NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AFC Championship Game:

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Weather Forecast 

After we seen some snowy conditions in Buffalo as they took on the Bengals at the weekend, could we see anymore cold videos like this one from Joe Burrow…

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. ET

In the first game of the round, in the game between the Eagles and the 49ers, Philly looks to have some warmish weather, at least for this time of year. On Sunday, it’s expected to be 50 F with a 7% chance of precipitation, with winds from 5-10 mph.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. ET

Weather in the second game between the Chiefs and Bengals, it looks like it could be a chilly one, so you’ll be needing to wrap up warm in Kansas. It’s expected to drop to 10 F, with 12% chance of snow, and they’ll be medium-strength winds at 10-15 mph.

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bill O Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O’Brien As New Offensive Coordinator

Author image Kyle Curran  •  16min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Conference Championships
2023 NFL Conference Championships Schedule, Kick-Off Times, Weather And More
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Bezos Washington Commanders Football (1)
Jeff Bezos Set To Sell Washington Post In Favor Of Buying The Washington Commanders
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Top-10 Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Top-10 Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Sean Payton Next Team Odds: Could Payton Be Headed to Dallas?
Sean Payton Next Team Odds: Could Payton Be Headed to Dallas?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Is Michael Thomas Done in New Orleans?
Is Michael Thomas Done in New Orleans?
Author image Dylan Williams  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
joe burrow zac taylor
Bengals HC Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow Throw Shade at NFL Head Office
Author image David Evans  •  14h
More News
Arrow to top