2023 NFL Draft: Immediate Impact Rookies To Keep An Eye On

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, but the fun has just begun. Pundits from around the world of sports will be talking about impact rookies until the start of the 2023 season.

Every year there is a darling impact rookie and sometimes they live up to the type and sometimes they don’t. But there is always a plethora of rookies that make a major impact in their first season in the NFL and help their team make a playoff run. Here are our favorite rookies to help their team the most in the 2023 NFL season.

Jordan Addison – WR – Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings were in search of a new wide receiver to fill the void left by Adam Thielen, and it seems they may have found their answer in first-round pick Jordan Addison. While he may not have the same potential as Justin Jefferson, Addison possesses the same toughness and ability to make plays as Thielen did. In college, he amassed over 3,100 yards in just three seasons split between the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Southern California. He could be an absolutely perfect fit next to Justin Jefferson.

Will Anderson Jr. – OLB – Houston Texans

Houston made a bold move to secure Anderson, trading a significant amount to move up to the third overall pick. However, the Texans believe that his upside is well worth the investment. Anderson is regarded as one of the best pass rushers to come out of the draft in recent years, tallying an impressive 34.5 sacks over the last three seasons. Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach of the Texans and will rely heavily on Anderson’s abilities in his rookie year.

Jalen Carter – DT – Philadelphia Eagles

Despite being a top talent in the draft, Jalen Carter’s off-field concerns caused him to drop to ninth overall where the Eagles selected him. While Philadelphia’s defensive line room is crowded, Carter’s talent should still earn him playing time early on, especially after the team lost Javon Hargrave in free agency. Because he has such a great supporting cast, Carter could be an absolute beast right from the get-go.

Zay Flowers – WR – Baltimore Ravens

In an effort to support Lamar Jackson with more weapons, the Ravens made some significant moves this offseason by signing Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting Flowers in the first round. Although Flowers may be undersized, his performance at Boston College demonstrated his ability to get open and make plays with over 200 catches and 29 touchdowns over four seasons. He should be an excellent addition in the slot, complementing Beckham and Rashod Bateman. I expect Flowers to be an absolute pass-catching machine in this suddenly revamped Ravens offense. Christian Gonzalez – CB – New England Patriots Gonzalez, the first-round pick out of Oregon, is poised to make an impact early for the Patriots, who have a reputation for producing top defensive backs. With some off-season turnover, Gonzalez should have opportunities to showcase his skills on the field. At 6-foot-2, he possesses good size for the position, and his ball-hawking abilities were on full display last season with four interceptions. It’s tough for some young Cbs to come right into the NFL and be difference makers. There is an adjustment period, and sometimes it can be hard to get on the field. But make no mistake, Gonzalez will start in this loaded Patriots secondary, and with his ball skills and shutdown coverage ability, he’s going to be an impact player.