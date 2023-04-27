2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo Among Top NFL Draft 2023 Sleeper Picks

While Jonathan Mingo may not be the first wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, he’s expected to be one of the most promising rookies by the end of the season.

Had it not been for a foot injury or being buried on a very deep Ole Miss depth chart in his Freshman year, he could very well be a first-round prospect. In 2022, Mingo emerged as Ole Miss’ top offensive weapon, albeit not with record-breaking numbers. Nonetheless, his 51 receptions for 861 yards caught the attention of scouts, showcasing his potential to excel at the next level.

Scouting Is No Exact Science

The danger in evaluating players based on immediate success is that their true value may be overlooked. Despite the recent buzz surrounding Mingo, the only thing that may have prevented him from becoming a household name is his under-the-radar status.

Jonathan Mingo’s injury-shortened 2021 season marked the only setback due to injury in his college career, but he did have limited opportunities behind more experienced players on the depth chart to start his career. Before his foot fracture, Mingo had shown glimpses of his potential with 22 receptions for 346 yards and an impressive 15.7 yards per catch average. Had he stayed healthy and continued with those averages, his numbers could have put him in the conversation for Day 1 or early Day 2 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Instead, his resume isn’t as strong and he’s being a bit overlooked for someone who was such an impact receiver in the SEC.

Nevertheless, Mingo’s physical traits and abilities have impressed scouts, even when his production on the field was limited. He showcased his skills at the Senior Bowl earlier this year and posted impressive numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, including a 4.46 40-time and a 39.5-inch vertical, both ranking him among the top 20 receivers in those categories. When you consider those measurables with his on-field production while he was featured in the offense, he is a big-time prospect by any evaluation. According to the Relative Athletic Score (RAS) metric, Mingo is one of only twelve players to score above 9.85. It’s hard to imagine that he’s being overlooked, but by all accounts he is.

Where Does Mingo Fit Best?

Mingo’s skill set is well-suited for an offense that values both quick routes and blocking. In 2022, Ole Miss had a top-three rushing offense, averaging 256.5 yards per game, and Mingo’s blocking abilities helped contribute to their success. Additionally, while he excelled on quick slants and out routes, Mingo also averaged an impressive 16.9 yards per reception, mostly due to his ability as a legit YAC WR. His physicality has been questioned a bit, wondering if we can battle with big physical Nickle coverage players in the NFL. But he did it with consistency in the SEC, a conference a plethora of NFL Nickle-type players have emerged.

With the right offensive scheme that emphasizes connecting with receivers in the short to the intermediate game, Mingo could become an efficient role player with starting potential in the future. While he may not be a plug-and-play slot target, Mingo’s athleticism and versatility make him a valuable asset for any team looking for a talented receiver with room for growth.

He feels like one of those guys that will be a major fantasy football impact player in the next 2-3 years. So if your team drafts Jonathan Mingo in the second round or later, rest assured that you’re getting an absolute steal.