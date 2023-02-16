NCAAF

2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis Draft Projection and Insight from NFL experts including Todd McShay & Mel Kiper

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
will levis2

One of the most talked-about players in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. There seems to be no middle ground when it comes to opinions on Levis; some believe he’s the next great quarterback, while others see him as the next Tim Tebow. Let’s take a closer look at what the experts are saying about Levis and where they think he’ll end up.

NFL Draft Experts Predict Levis Going as High as Two

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Will Levis going at number seven to the Las Vegas Raiders. McShay raves about Levis’ arm strength and ability to run the ball, but he also notes the quarterback’s tendency to turn the ball over at the college level. “That will be the biggest question for the team that ultimately picks Levis,” McShay warns.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller, on the other hand, thinks Levis could go as high as number two to the Houston Texans. Miller acknowledges Levis’ tendency to throw interceptions but praises the quarterback’s arm talent and pocket mobility. “On traits alone, Levis is a top-10 talent,” Miller asserts.

Mel Kiper of ESPN has Will Levis going at number five to the Seattle Seahawks. Kiper notes Levis’ polarizing qualities, praising his ability to make tight-window throws but also acknowledging his poor decision-making. “There will be a general manager in the top 10 who sees Levis’ positives over the negatives,” Kiper says.

CBS NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso has the Carolina Panthers trading up to number five to grab Will Levis. “Frank Reich gets a big, pocket passing quarterback with high-caliber athleticism and a rocket arm,” Trapasso writes.

While there are some similarities in what the experts are saying about Levis, they all have their own opinions on the quarterback’s potential. However, one thing is clear: whichever team ends up selecting Levis is taking a significant risk. If he lives up to his potential, it could pay off tremendously. But if he fails to develop, there could be executives’ jobs on the line.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be an exciting event, and Will Levis is sure to be one of the most discussed players in the draft. As opinions on the quarterback vary widely, it will be fascinating to see where he ultimately ends up and how his career unfolds

Topics  
NCAAF NFL News and Rumors
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
justin williams

Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting: Justin Williams, Second Ranked LB in Class of 2024, Sets His Sights on the Ducks

Author image David Evans  •  6h
NCAAF
ryan wingo
Tennessee Volunteers Recruiting: Five-Star WR Ryan Wingo On Verge of Committing in 2024 Class
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NCAAF
notre dame recruits
CJ Carr and Cam Williams: Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s Key Players in the 2024 Recruiting Class
Author image David Evans  •  8h
NCAAF
jerrick-gibson
Florida Gators Poised to Land Top RB Recruit Jerrick Gibson After Todd Monken’s Exit from Georgia
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2023
NCAAF
jalen hurts 4
Jalen Hurts Becomes First Ever Former Alabama Crimson Tide Player to Score Touchdown in Super Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 13 2023
NCAAF
michael wilson
2023 Senior Bowl Standouts Who Boosted Their NFL Draft Stock
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 10 2023
NCAAF
Tommy Rees smiles with a Notre Dame hat on.
Alabama Hires Tommy Rees As Next Offensive Coordinator
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top