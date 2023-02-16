One of the most talked-about players in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. There seems to be no middle ground when it comes to opinions on Levis; some believe he’s the next great quarterback, while others see him as the next Tim Tebow. Let’s take a closer look at what the experts are saying about Levis and where they think he’ll end up.

NFL Draft Experts Predict Levis Going as High as Two

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Will Levis going at number seven to the Las Vegas Raiders. McShay raves about Levis’ arm strength and ability to run the ball, but he also notes the quarterback’s tendency to turn the ball over at the college level. “That will be the biggest question for the team that ultimately picks Levis,” McShay warns.

Not sure what Will Levis was trying to accomplish with this ball, it’s an easy interception for Kelee Ringo. Who then flashes his athletic ability with a nice return. pic.twitter.com/xJUt3vDdYg — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 19, 2022

ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller, on the other hand, thinks Levis could go as high as number two to the Houston Texans. Miller acknowledges Levis’ tendency to throw interceptions but praises the quarterback’s arm talent and pocket mobility. “On traits alone, Levis is a top-10 talent,” Miller asserts.

Nah, I like Will Levis bro lol … definitely has all the traits you look for in a QB. 6’4, 225, athletic QB, big arm, not scared to get his jersey dirty, plays in a more Pro style Offense, regularly attacks the middle of the field. I like it man pic.twitter.com/nQB4aQtO1T — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@4MR_Monty) October 15, 2022

Mel Kiper of ESPN has Will Levis going at number five to the Seattle Seahawks. Kiper notes Levis’ polarizing qualities, praising his ability to make tight-window throws but also acknowledging his poor decision-making. “There will be a general manager in the top 10 who sees Levis’ positives over the negatives,” Kiper says.

CBS NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso has the Carolina Panthers trading up to number five to grab Will Levis. “Frank Reich gets a big, pocket passing quarterback with high-caliber athleticism and a rocket arm,” Trapasso writes.

While there are some similarities in what the experts are saying about Levis, they all have their own opinions on the quarterback’s potential. However, one thing is clear: whichever team ends up selecting Levis is taking a significant risk. If he lives up to his potential, it could pay off tremendously. But if he fails to develop, there could be executives’ jobs on the line.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be an exciting event, and Will Levis is sure to be one of the most discussed players in the draft. As opinions on the quarterback vary widely, it will be fascinating to see where he ultimately ends up and how his career unfolds