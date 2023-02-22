News

2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
2 min read
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.

The 2023 Oscars (95th Academy Awards) are set for March 12. The nominations are out, and one category to keep an eye on is Best Actor. The five men are all first-time nominees, making it a tight race as each actor campaigns for a victory. Who will win come March 12? Below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars.

2023 Oscars Best Actor Odds

Top online sportsbooks have Brendan Fraser as the favorite for his performance in The Whale. Fraser’s odds are -120. Fraser is the feel-good story of the year, returning to prominence after a decade of appearances in little-seen movies.

Austin Butler has the next-best odds at +120. For his performance as Elvis Presley, Butler is gaining steam with voters and could surpass Fraser as the favorite before the ceremony.

Below are the odds for Best Actor.

Best Actor Odds Play
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) -120 BetOnline logo
Austin Butler (Elvis) +120 BetOnline logo
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) +500 BetOnline logo
Bill Nighy (Living) +3300 BetOnline logo
Paul Mescal (Aftersun) +3300 BetOnline logo

2023 Oscars Best Actor Predictions And Best Bets

Fraser, Butler, and Farrell are all good bets to make. However, two of those actors are in a great position to win.

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) -120

Fraser is one of the most-nominated actors on the awards circuit this year. Fraser picked up a key win at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Janaury. The SAG Award is the next major ceremony on the docket because a win there will keep him as the Oscar favorite.

Bet on Brendan Fraser -120 at BetOnline

Austin Butler (Elvis) +120

If you can get Butler at plus odds, take it now because the 31-year-old might supplant Fraser as the favorite in the coming weeks. Butler won the Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor. If he wins the SAG in the same category, Butler could run away with the Oscar.

Bet on Austin Butler +120 at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
