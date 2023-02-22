2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

The 2023 Oscars (95th Academy Awards) are set for March 12. The nominations are out, and one category to keep an eye on is Best Actor. The five men are all first-time nominees, making it a tight race as each actor campaigns for a victory. Who will win come March 12? Below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars.

2023 Oscars Best Actor Odds

Top online sportsbooks have Brendan Fraser as the favorite for his performance in The Whale. Fraser’s odds are -120. Fraser is the feel-good story of the year, returning to prominence after a decade of appearances in little-seen movies.

Austin Butler has the next-best odds at +120. For his performance as Elvis Presley, Butler is gaining steam with voters and could surpass Fraser as the favorite before the ceremony.

Below are the odds for Best Actor.

Best Actor Odds Play Brendan Fraser (The Whale) -120 Austin Butler (Elvis) +120 Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) +500 Bill Nighy (Living) +3300 Paul Mescal (Aftersun) +3300

2023 Oscars Best Actor Predictions And Best Bets

Fraser, Butler, and Farrell are all good bets to make. However, two of those actors are in a great position to win.

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) -120

Fraser is one of the most-nominated actors on the awards circuit this year. Fraser picked up a key win at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Janaury. The SAG Award is the next major ceremony on the docket because a win there will keep him as the Oscar favorite.

Austin Butler (Elvis) +120

If you can get Butler at plus odds, take it now because the 31-year-old might supplant Fraser as the favorite in the coming weeks. Butler won the Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor. If he wins the SAG in the same category, Butler could run away with the Oscar.