2023 Players Championship Odds, Course Breakdown, Expert Picks

The PLAYERS Championship is the next designated event on the PGA TOUR, taking place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. The tournament boasts a strong field, with 43 of the top 50 players in the OWGR and 49 of the top 50 players in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List competing.
Notably, this will be one of the first prime-time events that will include PGA and LIV GOlf stars.
All 14 2023 PGA TOUR season winners are also in the field, with the winner receiving 600 FedExCup points. Jon Rahm has the shortest odds to win the tournament at +800, with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler tied for second at +1000. Justin Thomas, the 2021 winner, has the fourth-shortest odds at +1600.
Breaking Down The Stadium Course At TPC Sawgrass:
TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) is widely regarded as one of the most challenging courses on the PGA TOUR, with narrow fairways, thick rough, and undulating greens. The course places a premium on accuracy off the tee, with water hazards and strategically placed bunkers punishing errant shots.
The course record is 63, set by Fred Couples in the first round of the 1992 PLAYERS Championship. In recent years, the winning score at THE PLAYERS Championship has ranged from 8-under to 24-under par, with the average score hovering around 12-under.
The course’s signature hole, the par-3 17th, is one of the most iconic holes in golf. Players must hit their tee shot over water to a small, heavily bunkered green with a steep drop-off on the back side. The hole has produced many memorable moments, including Tiger Woods’ “Better Than Most” putt in 2001.
Overall, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) is a demanding test of golf that requires precision and nerves of steel to conquer.
Where To Bet on The 2023 Players Championship:
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Bitcoin Welcome BonusAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
The 2023 Players Championship Odds:
|Player Name
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|+800
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Max Homa
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2500
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+3300
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|Sung-Jae Im
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3500
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|Jason Day
|+4500
|Tom Kim
|+4500
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|Sam Burns
|+6000
|Keith Mitchell
|+6000
|Chris Kirk
|+6000
|Si Woo Kim
|+6600
|Justin Rose
|+6600
|Keegan Bradley
|+6600
|Billy Horschel
|+7000
|Sahith Theegala
|+7000
|Russell Henley
|+8000
|Alex Noren
|+8000
|Seamus Power
|+8000
|Aaron Wise
|+9000
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Maverick McNealy
|+10000
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|Sepp Straka
|+12500
|Lucas Herbert
|+12500
|Adam Hadwin
|+12500
|Wyndham Clark
|+12500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+15000
|Webb Simpson
|+15000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|Luke List
|+15000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|Cameron Davis
|+15000
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Kyoung-hoon Lee
|+15000
|Ryan Palmer
|+15000
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|Lanto Griffin
|+15000
|Matt Kuchar
|+15000
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+20000
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|Patton Kizzire
|+20000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+20000
|Brendon Todd
|+20000
|Martin Laird
|+25000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+25000
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|Troy Merritt
|+30000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+30000
|Stewart Cink
|+30000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+30000
|Hayden Buckley
|+30000
|Kevin Streelman
|+30000
|Matt Wallace
|+30000
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|Adam Long
|+30000
|Chesson Hadley
|+30000
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|Scott Piercy
|+40000
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|Robert Streb
|+50000
|Brice Garnett
|+50000
|Chez Reavie
|+50000
|Harry Higgs
|+50000
|James Hahn
|+50000
|Jimmy Walker
|+50000
2023 Players Championship Picks:
Rory McIlroy +1000
Rory is fresh off a charge this past week at Bay Hill, but we all know the reason it’d be nice to have a little sprinkle on Rory. Live Golf players are in the field this week, and Rory is not a fan. The last time Rory was challenged by LIV Golf in the headlines, he marched to the 2022 Fed Ex Cup championship. Why not have a little slice of fiery Rory at +1000?
Si Woo Kim +6600
The 2017 winner of this event is either going to be right in this thing come Sunday or he’ll miss the cut, it feels like there is no in-between for him. Si Woo Kim is coming off a T39 at Bay Hill but has the ball-striking ability it takes to compete here at Sawgrass. At +6600 on a former champion, you have to feel good about a sprinkle on Kim here.
Viktor Hovland +2500
Viktor Hovland has been in good form lately, as evidenced by his consistent performances and his recent win at the Hero World Challenge. He sat at T4 this week at Bay Hill until a double bogey on 18 moved him back to T7. While he has only played at TPC Sawgrass twice before, he did manage a top-10 finish last year, indicating that he can play well on this course. With his accuracy off the tee and solid approach game, he could be a contender for a high finish at this year’s tournament. at +2500, Viktor Hovland is a worthwhile play.
Tom Kim +4500
Everyone’s new favorite PGA star joined Tiger Woods as the only other PGA player with two wins prior to his 21st birthday. Tom Kim will be led by PGA caddie veteran Joe Skovron, who helped Rickie Fowler win the 2015 Players Championship. Kim has four top-1o finishes this season and currently sits in 9th in Fed Ex Cup points. You don’t want to miss out if Kim makes a run this weekend so that +4500 looks good.