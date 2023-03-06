2023 Players Championship Odds, Course Breakdown, Expert Picks

The PLAYERS Championship is the next designated event on the PGA TOUR, taking place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. The tournament boasts a strong field, with 43 of the top 50 players in the OWGR and 49 of the top 50 players in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List competing.

Notably, this will be one of the first prime-time events that will include PGA and LIV GOlf stars.

All 14 2023 PGA TOUR season winners are also in the field, with the winner receiving 600 FedExCup points. Jon Rahm has the shortest odds to win the tournament at +800, with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler tied for second at +1000. Justin Thomas, the 2021 winner, has the fourth-shortest odds at +1600.

Breaking Down The Stadium Course At TPC Sawgrass:

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) is widely regarded as one of the most challenging courses on the PGA TOUR, with narrow fairways, thick rough, and undulating greens. The course places a premium on accuracy off the tee, with water hazards and strategically placed bunkers punishing errant shots.

The course record is 63, set by Fred Couples in the first round of the 1992 PLAYERS Championship. In recent years, the winning score at THE PLAYERS Championship has ranged from 8-under to 24-under par, with the average score hovering around 12-under.

The course’s signature hole, the par-3 17th, is one of the most iconic holes in golf. Players must hit their tee shot over water to a small, heavily bunkered green with a steep drop-off on the back side. The hole has produced many memorable moments, including Tiger Woods’ “Better Than Most” putt in 2001.

Overall, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) is a demanding test of golf that requires precision and nerves of steel to conquer.

Where To Bet on The 2023 Players Championship:

The 2023 Players Championship Odds:

Player Name Odds Jon Rahm +800 Rory McIlroy +1000 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Justin Thomas +1600 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Collin Morikawa +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Max Homa +2200 Tony Finau +2200 Viktor Hovland +2500 Cameron Young +2800 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +3300 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 Sung-Jae Im +3500 Tyrrell Hatton +3500 Shane Lowry +4000 Jason Day +4500 Tom Kim +4500 Corey Conners +5000 Adam Scott +5000 Tommy Fleetwood +5500 Sam Burns +6000 Keith Mitchell +6000 Chris Kirk +6000 Si Woo Kim +6600 Justin Rose +6600 Keegan Bradley +6600 Billy Horschel +7000 Sahith Theegala +7000 Russell Henley +8000 Alex Noren +8000 Seamus Power +8000 Aaron Wise +9000 Tom Hoge +10000 Gary Woodland +10000 Maverick McNealy +10000 Brian Harman +10000 Sepp Straka +12500 Lucas Herbert +12500 Adam Hadwin +12500 Wyndham Clark +12500 Mackenzie Hughes +15000 Webb Simpson +15000 Jhonattan Vegas +15000 Luke List +15000 Russell Knox +15000 Cameron Davis +15000 Francesco Molinari +15000 Kevin Kisner +15000 Kyoung-hoon Lee +15000 Ryan Palmer +15000 Scott Stallings +15000 Taylor Moore +15000 Denny McCarthy +15000 Joel Dahmen +15000 Lanto Griffin +15000 Matt Kuchar +15000 Andrew Putnam +15000 Emiliano Grillo +20000 Doug Ghim +20000 J.T. Poston +20000 Patton Kizzire +20000 Taylor Pendrith +20000 Brendon Todd +20000 Martin Laird +25000 Matthew NeSmith +25000 Garrick Higgo +25000 Lucas Glover +25000 Beau Hossler +25000 Troy Merritt +30000 Dylan Frittelli +30000 Stewart Cink +30000 Stephan Jaeger +30000 Hayden Buckley +30000 Kevin Streelman +30000 Matt Wallace +30000 Lee Hodges +30000 Adam Long +30000 Chesson Hadley +30000 Sam Ryder +30000 Scott Piercy +40000 Adam Schenk +40000 Peter Malnati +50000 Robert Streb +50000 Brice Garnett +50000 Chez Reavie +50000 Harry Higgs +50000 James Hahn +50000 Jimmy Walker +50000

2023 Players Championship Picks:

Rory McIlroy +1000

Rory is fresh off a charge this past week at Bay Hill, but we all know the reason it’d be nice to have a little sprinkle on Rory. Live Golf players are in the field this week, and Rory is not a fan. The last time Rory was challenged by LIV Golf in the headlines, he marched to the 2022 Fed Ex Cup championship. Why not have a little slice of fiery Rory at +1000?

Si Woo Kim +6600

The 2017 winner of this event is either going to be right in this thing come Sunday or he’ll miss the cut, it feels like there is no in-between for him. Si Woo Kim is coming off a T39 at Bay Hill but has the ball-striking ability it takes to compete here at Sawgrass. At +6600 on a former champion, you have to feel good about a sprinkle on Kim here.

Viktor Hovland +2500

Viktor Hovland has been in good form lately, as evidenced by his consistent performances and his recent win at the Hero World Challenge. He sat at T4 this week at Bay Hill until a double bogey on 18 moved him back to T7. While he has only played at TPC Sawgrass twice before, he did manage a top-10 finish last year, indicating that he can play well on this course. With his accuracy off the tee and solid approach game, he could be a contender for a high finish at this year’s tournament. at +2500, Viktor Hovland is a worthwhile play.

Tom Kim +4500

Everyone’s new favorite PGA star joined Tiger Woods as the only other PGA player with two wins prior to his 21st birthday. Tom Kim will be led by PGA caddie veteran Joe Skovron, who helped Rickie Fowler win the 2015 Players Championship. Kim has four top-1o finishes this season and currently sits in 9th in Fed Ex Cup points. You don’t want to miss out if Kim makes a run this weekend so that +4500 looks good.