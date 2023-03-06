Featured Story

2023 Players Championship Odds, Course Breakdown, Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
The PLAYERS Championship is the next designated event on the PGA TOUR, taking place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. The tournament boasts a strong field, with 43 of the top 50 players in the OWGR and 49 of the top 50 players in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List competing.

Notably, this will be one of the first prime-time events that will include PGA and LIV GOlf stars.

All 14 2023 PGA TOUR season winners are also in the field, with the winner receiving 600 FedExCup points. Jon Rahm has the shortest odds to win the tournament at +800, with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler tied for second at +1000. Justin Thomas, the 2021 winner, has the fourth-shortest odds at +1600.

Breaking Down The Stadium Course At TPC Sawgrass:

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) is widely regarded as one of the most challenging courses on the PGA TOUR, with narrow fairways, thick rough, and undulating greens. The course places a premium on accuracy off the tee, with water hazards and strategically placed bunkers punishing errant shots.

The course record is 63, set by Fred Couples in the first round of the 1992 PLAYERS Championship. In recent years, the winning score at THE PLAYERS Championship has ranged from 8-under to 24-under par, with the average score hovering around 12-under.

The course’s signature hole, the par-3 17th, is one of the most iconic holes in golf. Players must hit their tee shot over water to a small, heavily bunkered green with a steep drop-off on the back side. The hole has produced many memorable moments, including Tiger Woods’ “Better Than Most” putt in 2001.
Overall, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) is a demanding test of golf that requires precision and nerves of steel to conquer.

The 2023 Players Championship Odds:

Player Name Odds
Jon Rahm +800
Rory McIlroy +1000
Scottie Scheffler +1000
Justin Thomas +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Collin Morikawa +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Max Homa +2200
Tony Finau +2200
Viktor Hovland +2500
Cameron Young +2800
Jordan Spieth +2800
Will Zalatoris +3300
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Sung-Jae Im +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Jason Day +4500
Tom Kim +4500
Corey Conners +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Sam Burns +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Chris Kirk +6000
Si Woo Kim +6600
Justin Rose +6600
Keegan Bradley +6600
Billy Horschel +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Russell Henley +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Aaron Wise +9000
Tom Hoge +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Sepp Straka +12500
Lucas Herbert +12500
Adam Hadwin +12500
Wyndham Clark +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Luke List +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Cameron Davis +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Kyoung-hoon Lee +15000
Ryan Palmer +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Lanto Griffin +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Emiliano Grillo +20000
Doug Ghim +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Patton Kizzire +20000
Taylor Pendrith +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Martin Laird +25000
Matthew NeSmith +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Lucas Glover +25000
Beau Hossler +25000
Troy Merritt +30000
Dylan Frittelli +30000
Stewart Cink +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Hayden Buckley +30000
Kevin Streelman +30000
Matt Wallace +30000
Lee Hodges +30000
Adam Long +30000
Chesson Hadley +30000
Sam Ryder +30000
Scott Piercy +40000
Adam Schenk +40000
Peter Malnati +50000
Robert Streb +50000
Brice Garnett +50000
Chez Reavie +50000
Harry Higgs +50000
James Hahn +50000
Jimmy Walker +50000

2023 Players Championship Picks:

Rory McIlroy +1000

Rory is fresh off a charge this past week at Bay Hill, but we all know the reason it’d be nice to have a little sprinkle on Rory. Live Golf players are in the field this week, and Rory is not a fan. The last time Rory was challenged by LIV Golf in the headlines, he marched to the 2022 Fed Ex Cup championship. Why not have a little slice of fiery Rory at +1000?

Bet on Rory McIlroy +1000 at BetOnline

Si Woo Kim +6600

The 2017 winner of this event is either going to be right in this thing come Sunday or he’ll miss the cut, it feels like there is no in-between for him. Si Woo Kim is coming off a T39 at Bay Hill but has the ball-striking ability it takes to compete here at Sawgrass. At +6600 on a former champion, you have to feel good about a sprinkle on Kim here.

Bet on Si Woo Kim +6600 at BetOnline

Viktor Hovland +2500

Viktor Hovland has been in good form lately, as evidenced by his consistent performances and his recent win at the Hero World Challenge. He sat at T4 this week at Bay Hill until a double bogey on 18 moved him back to T7. While he has only played at TPC Sawgrass twice before, he did manage a top-10 finish last year, indicating that he can play well on this course. With his accuracy off the tee and solid approach game, he could be a contender for a high finish at this year’s tournament. at +2500, Viktor Hovland is a worthwhile play.

Bet on Viktor Hovland +2500 at BetOnline

Tom Kim +4500

Everyone’s new favorite PGA star joined Tiger Woods as the only other PGA player with two wins prior to his 21st birthday. Tom Kim will be led by PGA caddie veteran Joe Skovron, who helped Rickie Fowler win the 2015 Players Championship. Kim has four top-1o finishes this season and currently sits in 9th in Fed Ex Cup points. You don’t want to miss out if Kim makes a run this weekend so that +4500 looks good.

Bet on Tom Kim +4500 at BetOnline

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
