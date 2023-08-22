2023 Tour Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour stops at East Lake Golf Club for the 2023 Tour Championship on Thursday, August 24th, 2023. Find the 2023 Tour Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The final FedEx Cup Playoff event is here as players head to Atlanta, Georgia to East Lake Golf Club. It’s the final event of the season and only the top 30 advanced to the Tour Championship. While all players that advanced received a two-year exemption on the Tour, there’s a lot of money on the line this weekend.

The 2023 Tour Championship is the biggest purse of the year with $75 million in payouts. The winner is set to take home $18 million. Based on the FedEx Cup standings, the Tour Championship will feature a staggered start, giving the top players the lead right from the beginning of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite with +140 odds and will start at 10 strokes under. Rory McIlroy is only three strokes behind starting 7 under. He’ll have the second shortest odds +350 odds.

The top five round out with Viktor Hovland (+500), Jon Rahm (+900), and Patrick Cantlay (+2000).

Scroll below for Tour Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Tour Championship 2023

How to Watch the Tour Championship 2023

🏌 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Tour Championship 2023

Tour Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 🏆 Tour Championship 2022 Winner: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Tour Championship Purse: $75,000,000

$75,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: East Lake Country Club | Atlanta, Georgia

East Lake Country Club | Atlanta, Georgia 🎲 Tour Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +140 | Rory McIlroy +350 | Viktor Hovland +500 | Jon Rahm +900 | Patrick Cantlay +2000

Tour Championship 2023 Odds

The Tour Championship will only feature the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup Standings.

Once again this year, the standings will determine the staggered start with Scheffler leading at 10-strokes under. Due to the staggered starts, the odds are long for players closer to the bottom of the field. Long shots are priced even higher due to the top players already having a huge lead starting from Round 1.

Scheffler opens as the favorite with a two-stroke lead at +140. Meanwhile, McIlroy isn’t far behind him at +350 odds. The top five rounds out with Viktor Hovland (+500), Jon Rahm (+1000), and Patrick Cantlay (+2000).

Check out the complete Tour Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Tour Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +140 Rory McIlroy +350 Viktor Hovland +500 Jon Rahm +900 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Max Homa +3500 Xander Schauffele +3500 Lucas Glover +5000 Matt Fitzpatrick +5000 Wyndham Clark +7000 Brian Harman +7500 Tommy Fleetwood +8000 Rickie Fowler +8000 Russell Henley +9000 Sungjae Im +12500 Collin Morikawa +12500 Keegan Bradley +12500 Collin Morikawa +12500 Keegan Bradley +12500 Tom Kim +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Tony Finau +17500 Jordan Spieth +20000 Si Woo Kim +20000 Tyrrell Hatton +25000 Jason Day +25000 Sam Burns +30000 Taylor Moore +40000 Emiliano Grillo +50000 Adam Schenk +50000 Nick Taylor +50000 Sepp Straka +75000

Tour Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

The Tour Championship will be full of great storylines as the best golfers of the 2023 PGA Tour season compete for final spots in the Tour Championship.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Tour Championship below.

Scottie Scheffler (+140)

Starting with a 10-stroke under and a two-stroke lead, Scottie Scheffler is the obvious favorite heading into East Lake. He’s in the same position as he was last year coming in as the No.1 player on the FedEx Cup rankings.

Last year, Scheffler had a solid three rounds but had trouble closing with Rory McIlroy stealing the win. He’s had a historic season but hasn’t figured out how to finish in 2023 either. His last win was five months ago but he has put together nine top-five finishes in 13 starts.

Scheffler is due for a victory and he’ll be playing with the lead right from the first tee, making him more dangerous than ever this week.

Rory McIlroy (+350)

Rory McIlroy is the current defending FedEx Cup Champion.

After a slow start to the season, he’s been absolutely on fire over the last few months of the season. Since the PGA Championship in May, he hasn’t finished outside the top 10.

He’s been even hotter of late. Since winning the Genesis Scottish Open, McIlroy hasn’t finished outside the top 6. During that span, he’s posted a T3 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a solo fourth finish at the BMW Championship.

He’s currently ranked third in the FedEx Cup Standings and will start 7-under, only three strokes behind Scheffler. Last year, he was able to best Scheffler with an amazing final round to win it.

With how well he’s been playing, Mcilroy has a chance to pull off another upset.

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

The Tour Championship introduced the staggered start in 2019. Since then, Xander Schauffele has played some of his best golf at East Lake on the 72-hole leaderboard but hasn’t tallied a Tour Championship win. He’s finished 2nd, 1st, 3rd, and 6th on stroke play at East Lake.

The format change has potentially cost him millions of dollars since players start with stroke leads. However, he’s played well at East Lake. He’ll start 7 strokes behind Scheffler but will be playing confidently in Atlanta. He’s fresh off his T8 finish in Illinois, his best performance in three months.

Schauffele is trending in the right direction and could have a chance to win it all.

Golf Betting Guides 2023