The PGA Tour will tee off from Innisbrook Resort for the 2023 Valspar Championship this week. Find the longshots with a legitimate chance to win the Valspar Championship, along with some expert sleeper picks at Copperhead Course.

The countdown to the Masters begins as the PGA Tour rounds out the Florida Swing with the 2023 Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course this week. While it’s not an elevated event, the field is surprisingly strong, as players begin to gear up for the return of championship golf.

The 2023 Valspar Championship field features eight of the top 32 players in the world, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpartick, and more. Even with a few strong players in the field, there are some sleepers candidates coming into form, including Justin Suh, who has been red hot in his last few starts.

Check out our top Valspar Championship sleepers and longshots below.

Valspar Championship Longshot Bets

With some of the top golfers in the world joining in on the action this week, PGA Tour fans can find a lot of value in the longshot bets at the Valspar Championship.

Justin Thomas leads the field with +900 odds to win the Valspar Championship. Spieth (+1200), Fitzpatrick (+1400), and Sam Burns (+1600), followed closely behind with the next best Valspar Championship odds.

However, Justin Suh, Taylor Moore and Jhonattan Vegas are a few outliers that have a strong chance of contending this weekend.

Scroll down below to check out the top longshot bets at the 2023 Valspar Championship.

1. Justin Suh +3500

In the summer of 2019, Justin Suh turned pro alongside Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Matthew Wolff. The four young professionals were quickly given exemptions into PGA Tour events. Three of them, Morikawa, Hovland, and Wolff quickly turned into stars while Suh was faced with injuries in the early part of his career.

While Suh struggled to find his way on the Tour, the 2023 season seemed to mark a new leaf for him. Suh recorded his first top five finish at the Honda Classic and followed it up with a 24th place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Last week against the strongest field of the season, he posted a T6 finish at the Players Championship.

He’s been playing in really great form. Heading to Copperhead Course which is a similar style track, he should be a really good contender even among the elite names in the field.

Take Justin Suh to win the 2023 Valspar Championship.

2. Taylor Moore +5000

In only his second year on the Tour, Taylor Moore owns three top-15 finishes and five top-40s in his last six starts.

Moore doesn’t excel in any specific area, but he has positive strokes gained in every major category this season. He has a good combination of accuracy and overall ball striking.

Moore bounced back from the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Players Championship by gaining more than a shot on the field with his irons in three of the four rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

His third round at the Players was his biggest day, as he went 7-under 65, which moved him up the leaderboard. He finished the Players with a T35 finish. If he can find his short game early, he can easily contend at the Valspar Championship this weekend.

Take Taylor Moore to win the 2023 Valspar Championship.

3. Jhonattan Vegas +6000

Jhonattan Vegas has one of the nicest swings on the Tour. He’s long off the tee and has soft hands around the greens. Vegas has a good track record at Copperhead Course, where he opened last year with a 64 before finishing T27.

While it’s late in his career, the three time PGA Tour winner is a real candidate at Valspar Championship.

Take Vegas to win the 2023 Valspar Championship.

