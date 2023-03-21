As the sports world prepares for another exciting weekend of bracket action as March Madness preps for the Sweet Sixteen this weekend, another bracket-style tournament is set to begin Thursday.

That’s right, it’s the WGC-Dell Match Play event on the PGA Tour. But unfortunately for now, it seems like it will be the last match play for quite some time as the PGA recently announced there will be no match play event in 2024. Many have called for a match-play style tournament to determine the Fed Ex Cup champion, and it remains to be seen if golf fans will get something like that. But for now, this is the only match-play event we’ll see at the highest level of golf outside of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

Scheffler Looks To Defend His Crown

Scottie Scheffler, who was seeded fifth overall, emerged as the winner of last year’s tournament. In fact, this marks the fifth time in the last eight editions of the tournament that a player ranked eighth or better has come out on top. Additionally, half of the 16 highest-seeded players advanced beyond the group stage and into the weekend, a success rate that seems almost predictable compared to the unpredictability of March Madness brackets.

Let’s take a look at each of the groups in the 1st round which is a round-robin format, and see who we like to emerge out of each group into the round of 16.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 WGC-Dell MatchPlay

Odds To Win The 2023 WGC-Dell Matchplay

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1500

Max Homa +1600

Collin Morikawa +1900

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Jason Day +2400

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Will Zalatoris +2900

Sungjae Im +3100

Tom Kim +3100

Cameron Young +3400

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tommy Fleetwood +3700

Corey Conners +4200

Sam Burns +4500

Shane Lowry +4800

Keegan Bradley +4800

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Rickie Fowler +5500

Matt Kuchar +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Sahith Theegala +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Billy Horschel +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Kevin Kisner +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Russell Henley +8500

Harris English +9500

Adam Hadwin +9500

Brian Harman +9500

Kurt Kitayama +9500

Justin Suh +9500

Victor Perez +9500

Taylor Montgomery +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

Aaron Wise +12000

Nick Taylor +14000

K.H. Lee +14000

Adrian Meronk +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

J.T. Poston +16000

Sepp Straka +16000

MacKenzie Hughes +17000

Ben Griffin +17000

Scott Stallings +19000

J.J. Spaun +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Davis Thompson +25000

WGC Round Robin Matchups

*Groups listed in bracket format

*Seeds listed highest to lowest

Group 1

Scottie Scheffler

Tom Kim

Alex Noren

Davis Riley

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 Seed and that makes this a really tough draw for fan favorite and rising star Tom Kim. Davis Riley was also hoping to play spoiler this weekend, but against the hottest golfer on the planet for the last year and a half, this seems like a tough hill to climb.

The Pick: Scottie Scheffler

Group 16

Sungjae Im

Tommy Fleetwood

J.T. Poston

Maverick McNealy

Sungjae Im is the favorite here and rightfully so, he’s a solid 4-4 in the Dell Match Play and is playing some solid golf. But I have to go with Tommy Fleetwood. He’s coming off a great weekend at Copperhead where he finished T3 at the Valspar Championship. I like him in this group.

The Pick: Tommy Fleetwood

Group 8

Viktor Hovland

Chris Kirk

Si Woo Kim

Matt Kuchar

Another tough group as Kirk and Kim have already won on the PGA tour this year. And Kuchar is an old vet who holds an impressive 35-18-5 record at the Dell Match Play. But you just can’t pick against Hovland here. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t emerge from this group.

The Pick: Viktor Hovland

Group 9

Collin Morikawa

Jason Day

Adam Svensson

Victor Perez

Some might label this the “Group of Death” as they often do in the World Cup. Morikawa is clearly one of the best players in the world. But Jason Day is a two-time winner of this event and has looked excellent lately. Victor Perez finished fourth just last year in this event and the young Canadian Adam Svensson has been on the leaderboard for a large part of 2023. While I’d love to take Jason Day here, I can’t pick against Morikawa.

The Pick: Colin Morikawa

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman

K.H. Lee

Nick Taylor

There is no argument that Patrick Cantlay is the most talented golfer in the group. But he’s 0 for 4 in getting past the group stage in this event. I’m going to go with the left Brian Harman who I also like as a dark horse at The Masters in a few weeks. Both this course and Augusta are friendly to lefties.

The Pick: Brian Harman

Group 13

Sam Burns

Seamus Power

Adam Scott

Adam Hadwin

Sam Burns was unable to defend his title at the Valspar Championship last week but he still had a heck of a showing. Burns finished sixth last week and looked in excellent form. He’s the only option in this group for me.

The Pick: Sam Burns

Group 5

Max Homa

Hideki Matsuyama

Kevin Kisner

Justin Suh

If Group 9 isn’t the “Group of Death”, then this group certainly is. Kisner has been excellent in 2023, Homa is trying to throw his name in the Scheffler and Rahm convo, and Matsuyama is capable of flipping a switch at any time. But I have to go with Max Homa here.

The Pick: Max Homa

Group 12

Jordan Spieth

Shane Lowry

Taylor Montgomery

Mackenzie Hughes

I love this group. They’re all absurd from 100 and in and are some of the best short-game players on tour. Spieth feels like his game is as good as it’s been in quite some time. Lowry is a killer in match play and the rookie Montgomery has shown that he’s fearless early in this 2023 season. The reality is I could choose any of these guys and feel good about it. Hughes is my favorite low seed in the round-robin stage. And I’d love to take a flyer on the young rookie. But I’m going to go with Spieth here. I think he can emerge from this tough group.

The Pick: Jordan Spieth