2023 World Baseball Classic Odds

The World Baseball Classic is returning this spring with an exciting lineup of 20 countries worldwide, including powerhouse teams from the Dominican Republic and the United States. This is the World Baseball Classic’s fifth edition, a tournament showcasing the best talent in international baseball.

Japan has dominated the World Baseball Classic, winning the first two tournaments in 2006 and 2009. The Dominican Republic took the championship title in 2013, and the United States claimed victory in the most recent edition in 2017. The tournament was initially scheduled for 2021 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20 participating teams are divided into four pools of five, with preliminary rounds in Taichung, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan, Phoenix, Arizona, and Miami, Florida, from March 8th to March 15th. The exciting games will be broadcast on the FOX Sports family of networks, providing baseball fans with a thrilling international competition.

Here is a look at the current odds:

Team Odds
Dominican Republic +230
USA +250
Japan +300
Puerto Rico +1500
Venezuela +1500
Mexico +2000
Cuba +2500
South Korea +2500
Netherlands +5000
Colombia +6000
Canada +6000
Chinese Taipei +8000
Italy +8000
Panama +10000
Australia +15000
Nicaragua +15000
Israel +20000
Czech Republic +20000
China +20000
Great Britain +30000

Pool Breakdown:

Pool A

Taichung, Taiwan on March 8-12

  • Chinese Taipei
  • Netherlands
  • Cuba
  • Italy
  • Panama

Pool B

Tokyo, Japan on March 9-13

  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • China
  • Czech Republic

Pool C

Phoenix, Arizona on March 11-15

  • USA
  • Mexico
  • Colombia
  • Canada
  • Great Britain

Pool D

Miami, Florida on March 11-15

  • Puerto Rico
  • Venezuela
  • Dominican Republic
  • Israel
  • Nicaragua

A Look At The Favorites

This USA squad is no slouch, with its impressive roster featuring players like Aaron Judge, Christian Yelich, and Gerrit Cole. The Americans come in as the second betting favorite at +450. Japan is next on the board at +800, Puerto Rico at +1000, and Venezuela at +1200. The Japanese roster features top talent including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Tomoyuki Sugano, and others.

While there are no guarantees in baseball, the Dominican Republic and the USA look like the two teams to beat in this2023 World Baseball Classic Odds tournament, with the winner of their head-to-head matchup looking like a solid possibility to take home the trophy.
The World Baseball Classic is one of the biggest international baseball tournaments. It is always exciting to see the best players worldwide come together and compete on a global stage. Fans of the sport won’t want to miss a single pitch of this year’s tournament.

Other countries that will be competing in the tournament include Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, the Netherlands, Italy, and Israel, among others.

The World Baseball Classic is an international baseball tournament, featuring top players from around the world. It’s an opportunity for fans to see some of the best players in the world compete against each other, representing their respective countries. The tournament is considered one of the most prestigious baseball events and is sure to draw a lot of attention from fans around the world.

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
