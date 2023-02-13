2023 World Baseball Classic Odds

The World Baseball Classic is returning this spring with an exciting lineup of 20 countries worldwide, including powerhouse teams from the Dominican Republic and the United States. This is the World Baseball Classic’s fifth edition, a tournament showcasing the best talent in international baseball.

Japan has dominated the World Baseball Classic, winning the first two tournaments in 2006 and 2009. The Dominican Republic took the championship title in 2013, and the United States claimed victory in the most recent edition in 2017. The tournament was initially scheduled for 2021 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20 participating teams are divided into four pools of five, with preliminary rounds in Taichung, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan, Phoenix, Arizona, and Miami, Florida, from March 8th to March 15th. The exciting games will be broadcast on the FOX Sports family of networks, providing baseball fans with a thrilling international competition.

Here is a look at the current odds:

Team Odds Dominican Republic +230 USA +250 Japan +300 Puerto Rico +1500 Venezuela +1500 Mexico +2000 Cuba +2500 South Korea +2500 Netherlands +5000 Colombia +6000 Canada +6000 Chinese Taipei +8000 Italy +8000 Panama +10000 Australia +15000 Nicaragua +15000 Israel +20000 Czech Republic +20000 China +20000 Great Britain +30000

Pool Breakdown:

Pool A

Taichung, Taiwan on March 8-12

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama

Pool B

Tokyo, Japan on March 9-13

Japan

South Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Pool C

Phoenix, Arizona on March 11-15

USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain

Pool D

Miami, Florida on March 11-15

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

A Look At The Favorites

This USA squad is no slouch, with its impressive roster featuring players like Aaron Judge, Christian Yelich, and Gerrit Cole. The Americans come in as the second betting favorite at +450. Japan is next on the board at +800, Puerto Rico at +1000, and Venezuela at +1200. The Japanese roster features top talent including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Tomoyuki Sugano, and others.

While there are no guarantees in baseball, the Dominican Republic and the USA look like the two teams to beat in this tournament, with the winner of their head-to-head matchup looking like a solid possibility to take home the trophy.

The World Baseball Classic is one of the biggest international baseball tournaments. It is always exciting to see the best players worldwide come together and compete on a global stage. Fans of the sport won’t want to miss a single pitch of this year’s tournament.

