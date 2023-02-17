2023 XFL Odds, Teams, and Championship Contenders

The 2023 XFL season is set to kick off on Saturday afternoon.

The restart of the XFL has brought new life to the league with several former NFL players joining for a chance to showcase their talents on the gridiron.

Teams were drafted in November with several NFL players selected to play in the league. Since then, the XFL has added nearly 50 players that finished the NFL season on practice squad rosters.

That means the quality of the games and the overall level of competition should improve compared to the 2020 season.

We’ll preview the 2023 XFL Championship odds, teams, and title contenders heading into Week 1.

XFL 2023 Odds

The Super Bowl might be over but fans don’t have to wait until the fall for football to return.

The 2023 XFL season will swing into action on Saturday, as the league hopes to carry forward some of the success from the 2020 campaign that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, it’s no surprise that the top teams are led by players and coaches with former NFL experience.

The Houston Roughnecks have the best odds to win the XFL Championship at +375, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks at +475 and the Seattle Sea Dragons at +500.

Houston is led by former NFL head coach Wade Phillips. Jim Haslett and Ben DiNicci will team up in Seattle while Anthony Becht will make his head coaching debut with AJ McCarron under center in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Vipers are betting big on former NFL players Vic Beasley and Martavius Bryant. Despite adding talented players to its roster, Vegas is considered a longshot to contender for the XFL Championship at +650 odds.

Check out the XFL 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

XFLTeams Odds Play Houston Roughnecks +375 St. Louis Battlehawks +425 Seattle Sea Dragons +500 Arlington Renegades +5500 DC Defenders +600 San Antonio Brahmas +650 Vegas Vipers +640 Orlando Guardians +1200

XFL 2023 Prediction

Seattle looks like the most intriguing team on paper heading into the 2023 season.

On offense, the Dragons will have former Dallas Cowboys’ QB Ben DiNucci under center, along with former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon and dynamic running back Morgan Ellison in the backfield.

While Jim Haslett hasn’t coached a football game in 14 years, the former New Orleans Saints’ boss is known for being one of the game’s top defensive minds.

He will also have a few former NFL players to work with on that side of the ball, including former Cincinnati Bengals’ linebacker Jordan Evans and Super Bowl champion safety Antoine Brooks.

Combine that with one of the best collections of skill players on offense that the XFL has to offer and this should end up being one of the league’s top teams when it’s all said and done.

Take Seattle (+475) to win the XFL Championship.