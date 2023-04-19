Golf News and Rumors

2023 Zurich Classic Sleeper Picks: Hadwin and Taylor Among Top Longshot Bets

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour’s 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will take place at TPC Louisiana this weekend. This is the largest field of the year, featuring 160 players divided into eighty pairs. The only team event on the PGA Tour’s schedule will take place this week, which will slow down the pace of play.

The favorites at TPC Louisiana are very short due to the weaker field. Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the top favorites with +325 odds. However, golf fans who are looking for better picks with more value can consider Canadian pair Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor, Kim Seong-Hyeon and Byeong Hun, or 2023 RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who is teaming up with his brother Alex.

Players will employ different strategies as the first and third rounds will feature the best ball, while the second and fourth rounds will be alternate shots. Below is a list of the best longshot bets for the Zurich Classic.

Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor (+4000)

This is the first time the Canadians are teaming up in this tournament, despite having a long history together as they grew up in the same town and played on the same golf courses as juniors. While they found some success at the Zurich Classic in 2019 with different partners, they have yet to win the event. Hadwin will bring consistency to the team, while Taylor’s potential is sky-high. They have had solid seasons and played with each other outside of the PGA Tour.

The Canadians could be a dangerous team this weekend at the Zurich Classic.

Bet on Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor (+4000) at BetOnline

Kim Seong-Hyeon and Byeong Hun (+4000)

Kim and An have had strong seasons this year and are another underrated pairing. Together, they have made 24-of-33 cuts. They are coming off strong performances at the Valero Texas Open, with An finishing T6 and Kim with a T15 finish. In the last 12 rounds, the two golfers have been solid. An currently ranks seventh in the field in Shots Gained: Tee-to-Green and 12th in SG: Total. Meanwhile, Kim has sat 36th in Shot Gained: Total in the last 12 rounds.

Bet on Kim Seong-Hyeon and Byeong Hun (+4000) at BetOnline

Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)

Matt Fitzpatrick, fresh off his second win at the RBC Heritage, is teaming up with his brother Alex for the Zurich Classic. Although it is their first time teaming up in this event, they have been playing together all their lives. While Matt is playing on the PGA Tour, Alex is holding his own playing more events across the pond. Alex is coming off a T25 at the Hero Indian Open and a T15 at the Portugal Masters. He might not be as good as his older brother, but he will be able to hold his own at TPC Louisiana.

Bet on Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000) at BetOnline

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
