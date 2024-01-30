The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is one of the most beloved events on the PGA Tour. Pebble’s sights, sounds, and weather are always interesting, and the field is typically loaded.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is back with another loaded field, and we’re looking at past results, past success at Pebble Beach, and which golfers are coming in hot so we can narrow our picks for who we think is going to compete and ultimately take home the title this weekend at Pebble Beach.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am Top 5

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 TO PAR FEDEXCUP PTS OFFICIAL MONEY 1 Justin Rose -3 -3 -6 -6 -18 500.00 $1,620,000 T2 Brendon Todd -2 -2 -4 -7 -15 245.00 $801,000 T2 Brandon Wu -3 -5 -1 -6 -15 245.00 $801,000 T4 Denny McCarthy -3 -3 E -8 -14 115.00 $378,750 T4 Keith Mitchell -5 -3 -2 -4 -14 115.00 $378,750

Previous Winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2023: Justin Rose 69-69-65-66 -18/269

2022: Tom Hoge 63-69-68-68 -19/268

2021: Daniel Berger 67-66-72-65 -18/270

2020: Nick Taylor 63-66-69-70 -19/268

2019: Phil Mickelson 65-68-70-65 -19/268

Weather Forcast for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is set to take place under conditions that resemble those typically found in Northern Europe. Throughout all four days, temperatures are expected to hover around 10-13 degrees Celsius (50-55 Fahrenheit). This may pose a challenge for many participants as the weather leans toward the colder side. The recent abundance of rain in December and early January, coupled with the forecasted rain on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and Friday, will likely result in soft turf conditions.

Wind-wise, players can anticipate north-westerly winds reaching up to 25mph on Friday during play. However, the final 36 holes are expected to experience calmer conditions, providing a potential shift in the dynamic of the tournament.

Course Breakdown & Tournament Format

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is a condensed 80-player tournament featuring a unique format played across two different courses, complete with amateur partners. Pebble Beach Golf Links, an iconic course, serves as the host course, and all participants will play the course once either on Thursday or Friday. Spyglass Hill Golf Club hosts the non-Pebble Beach Golf Links play on Thursday or Friday.

A distinctive twist to the format involves amateurs competing during the opening two days rather than over the weekend. Additionally, there is no cut, allowing all participants to play throughout the entirety of the event. In effect, as per the standard on the coast, both these courses will play as tough as the weather conditions dictate, with in-form players always able to shoot low scores on the Poa Annua greens.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +800

Viktor Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Tony Finau +3000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Nicolai Højgaard +4500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Eric Cole +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

J.T. Poston +7000

Denny McCarthy +7000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Nick Taylor +9000

Corey Conners +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Cam Davis +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Chris Kirk +11000

Matthieu Pavon +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Alex Noren +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Nick Dunlap +12000

Harris English +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Sepp Straka +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Taylor Montgomery +12000

Thomas Detry +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Adam Svensson +17000

Adam Schenk +17000

Lucas Glover +17000

Maverick McNealy +17000

Kurt Kitayama +17000

Emiliano Grillo +17000

Luke List +17000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Erik van Rooyen +20000

Picks To Win

Jordan Spieth +1800

Jordan Spieth has established a strong connection with Pebble Beach, with a consistent performance history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. His impressive track record includes top finishes such as 4th in 2013, 7th in 2015, and a victory in 2017. Spieth’s affinity for Pebble Beach is evident in his consistent participation in the event since his debut on the Tour in 2013.

Spieth’s recent performances also showcase his competitive form. Following a 6th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge in December, he secured a 3rd-place finish at The Sentry to kick off the 2024 season. Notably, Spieth excelled in putting at The Sentry, ranking 1st for Strokes Gained Putting. His past successes have demonstrated that when Spieth performs well with the putter, he contends for top positions.

Looking at Spieth’s history, the last time he finished in the top 3 at Kapalua was in 2017, and he subsequently went on to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am as a 9/1 favorite. He loves Pebble, and I expect him to be around for the weekend.

Max Homa +2000

If there is one thing we know about Max Homa, it’s that he loves playing in California. The native Californian has the opportunity to achieve a clean sweep of victories at California PGA Tour venues, having previously won at Riviera Country Club, Silverado Country Club (twice), and Torrey Pines. The 6-time PGA Tour winner is poised for a strong performance at Pebble Beach, where he has an excellent track record. Homa’s Pebble finishes include 10th (2019), 14th (2020), and 7th (2021).

Homa enters the tournament with solid recent form, including a 1st-place finish at the Nedbank Challenge (DP World Tour), a 13th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge, a 14th-place finish at The Sentry, and a 13th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open while defending his title. Despite a challenging Friday round, Homa’s strong play on the South Course over the weekend positions him well for a competitive showing at Pebble Beach.

Nick Taylor +9000

This is a long shot, but Canadian golfer Nick Taylor has experienced success at Pebble Beach, securing the title in 2020 with a victory over Phil Mickelson. In addition to his impressive win, Taylor has earned three other top-20 finishes at Pebble Beach, including two in the past two years. His recent performance includes a notable T7 result at the Sony Open, where he showcased excellent iron play.

Taylor’s strengths lie in his approach play, as he ranks 11th in strokes gained approach, and his putting skills, where he holds the 27th position in strokes gained putting over the last three months. With the expected softer greens this weekend, a solid track record at Pebble Beach, and recent strong performances, Taylor enters the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am with confidence and the potential for another notable showing. He’s absolutely worth a sprinkle at these odds.