The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is one of the most beloved events on the PGA Tour. Pebble’s sights, sounds, and weather are always interesting, and the field is typically loaded.
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is back with another loaded field, and we’re looking at past results, past success at Pebble Beach, and which golfers are coming in hot so we can narrow our picks for who we think is going to compete and ultimately take home the title this weekend at Pebble Beach.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am Top 5
|1
|
Justin Rose
|-3
|-3
|-6
|-6
|-18
|500.00
|$1,620,000
|T2
|
Brendon Todd
|-2
|-2
|-4
|-7
|-15
|245.00
|$801,000
|T2
|
Brandon Wu
|-3
|-5
|-1
|-6
|-15
|245.00
|$801,000
|T4
|
Denny McCarthy
|-3
|-3
|E
|-8
|-14
|115.00
|$378,750
|T4
|
Keith Mitchell
|-5
|-3
|-2
|-4
|-14
|115.00
|$378,750
Previous Winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- 2023: Justin Rose 69-69-65-66 -18/269
- 2022: Tom Hoge 63-69-68-68 -19/268
- 2021: Daniel Berger 67-66-72-65 -18/270
- 2020: Nick Taylor 63-66-69-70 -19/268
- 2019: Phil Mickelson 65-68-70-65 -19/268
Weather Forcast for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is set to take place under conditions that resemble those typically found in Northern Europe. Throughout all four days, temperatures are expected to hover around 10-13 degrees Celsius (50-55 Fahrenheit). This may pose a challenge for many participants as the weather leans toward the colder side. The recent abundance of rain in December and early January, coupled with the forecasted rain on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and Friday, will likely result in soft turf conditions.
Wind-wise, players can anticipate north-westerly winds reaching up to 25mph on Friday during play. However, the final 36 holes are expected to experience calmer conditions, providing a potential shift in the dynamic of the tournament.
Course Breakdown & Tournament Format
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am is a condensed 80-player tournament featuring a unique format played across two different courses, complete with amateur partners. Pebble Beach Golf Links, an iconic course, serves as the host course, and all participants will play the course once either on Thursday or Friday. Spyglass Hill Golf Club hosts the non-Pebble Beach Golf Links play on Thursday or Friday.
A distinctive twist to the format involves amateurs competing during the opening two days rather than over the weekend. Additionally, there is no cut, allowing all participants to play throughout the entirety of the event. In effect, as per the standard on the coast, both these courses will play as tough as the weather conditions dictate, with in-form players always able to shoot low scores on the Poa Annua greens.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy +750
Scottie Scheffler +800
Viktor Hovland +1200
Xander Schauffele +1600
Jordan Spieth +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Max Homa +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Tony Finau +3000
Sam Burns +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Tom Kim +4500
Nicolai Højgaard +4500
Byeong Hun An +5500
Russell Henley +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Eric Cole +6500
Beau Hossler +6500
J.T. Poston +7000
Denny McCarthy +7000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Nick Taylor +9000
Corey Conners +9000
Wyndham Clark +9000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Chris Kirk +11000
Matthieu Pavon +11000
Rickie Fowler +11000
Alex Noren +12000
Tom Hoge +12000
Nick Dunlap +12000
Harris English +12000
Brendon Todd +12000
Sepp Straka +12000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Kevin Yu +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Taylor Montgomery +12000
Thomas Detry +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Adam Svensson +17000
Adam Schenk +17000
Lucas Glover +17000
Maverick McNealy +17000
Kurt Kitayama +17000
Emiliano Grillo +17000
Luke List +17000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Erik van Rooyen +20000
Picks To Win
Jordan Spieth +1800
Jordan Spieth has established a strong connection with Pebble Beach, with a consistent performance history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. His impressive track record includes top finishes such as 4th in 2013, 7th in 2015, and a victory in 2017. Spieth’s affinity for Pebble Beach is evident in his consistent participation in the event since his debut on the Tour in 2013.
Spieth’s recent performances also showcase his competitive form. Following a 6th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge in December, he secured a 3rd-place finish at The Sentry to kick off the 2024 season. Notably, Spieth excelled in putting at The Sentry, ranking 1st for Strokes Gained Putting. His past successes have demonstrated that when Spieth performs well with the putter, he contends for top positions.
Looking at Spieth’s history, the last time he finished in the top 3 at Kapalua was in 2017, and he subsequently went on to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am as a 9/1 favorite. He loves Pebble, and I expect him to be around for the weekend.
Max Homa +2000
If there is one thing we know about Max Homa, it’s that he loves playing in California. The native Californian has the opportunity to achieve a clean sweep of victories at California PGA Tour venues, having previously won at Riviera Country Club, Silverado Country Club (twice), and Torrey Pines. The 6-time PGA Tour winner is poised for a strong performance at Pebble Beach, where he has an excellent track record. Homa’s Pebble finishes include 10th (2019), 14th (2020), and 7th (2021).
Homa enters the tournament with solid recent form, including a 1st-place finish at the Nedbank Challenge (DP World Tour), a 13th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge, a 14th-place finish at The Sentry, and a 13th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open while defending his title. Despite a challenging Friday round, Homa’s strong play on the South Course over the weekend positions him well for a competitive showing at Pebble Beach.
Nick Taylor +9000
This is a long shot, but Canadian golfer Nick Taylor has experienced success at Pebble Beach, securing the title in 2020 with a victory over Phil Mickelson. In addition to his impressive win, Taylor has earned three other top-20 finishes at Pebble Beach, including two in the past two years. His recent performance includes a notable T7 result at the Sony Open, where he showcased excellent iron play.
Taylor’s strengths lie in his approach play, as he ranks 11th in strokes gained approach, and his putting skills, where he holds the 27th position in strokes gained putting over the last three months. With the expected softer greens this weekend, a solid track record at Pebble Beach, and recent strong performances, Taylor enters the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am with confidence and the potential for another notable showing. He’s absolutely worth a sprinkle at these odds.