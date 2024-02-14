2024 Genesis Invitational Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The West coast swing in the US comes to a close this week in Los Angeles, as the always entertaining Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles kicks off on Thursday.

The Genesis Invitational marks the conclusion of the 2024 West Coast swing, boasting yet another star-studded field. Leading the pack is World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler, joined by golfing heavyweights like Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Brian Harman. With 9 of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking gracing Los Angeles this week, the tournament promises to be action-packed, exciting golf for the incredible galleries we’ve grown accustomed to seeing at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Let’s take a look at all of the odds and then break down the field, the course, and some picks to win this week!

2024 Genisis Invitational Odds

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +1000

Viktor Hovland +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Max Homa +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2500

Adam Scott +2800

Tony Finau +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Cameron Young +3500

J.T. Poston +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Jason Day +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sungjae Im +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Eric Cole +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Beau Hossler +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Harris English +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Tom Hoge +10000

Luke List +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Andrew Putnam +13000

Adam Svensson +13000

Lucas Glover +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tiger Woods +18000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Sam Ryder +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Lee Hodges +25000

Gary Woodland +25000

Alex Smalley +25000

Seamus Power +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Grayson Murray +35000

Chase Johnson +250000

Previous Winners

2023: Jon Rahm 65-68-65-69 -17/267

2022: Joaquin Niemann 63-63-68-71 -19/265

2021: Max Homa 66-70-70-66 -12/272

2020: Adam Scott 72-64-67-70 -11/273

2019: J.B. Holmes 63-69-68-70 -14/270

2018: Bubba Watson 68-70-65-69 -12/272

2017: Dustin Johnson 63-69-68-70 -14/270

Breaking Down Riviera Country Club

Riviera Country Club, also known as ‘Hogan’s Alley,’ presents a formidable challenge to golfers with its classic design and demanding layout. Stretching 7,322 yards with a Par 71, this old-style course features tight, tree-lined fairways and fast, undulating greens averaging 7,500 square feet. The green complexes, often surrounded by runoff areas, require precision and finesse from approach shots.

Nicknamed after Ben Hogan for his mastery of the course, Riviera favors longer hitters, although finding fairways is a daunting task. The penalty for missing the fairway is not necessarily thick rough but rather blocked approach shots due to the abundance of trees. Deep bunkers strategically placed throughout the course add to the challenge, emphasizing the importance of fairway positioning.

Year after year, Riviera ranks among the toughest courses on the PGA Tour, particularly in terms of hitting greens in regulation. Putting, especially on the fast Poa Annua greens, presents a formidable test, particularly from within 10 feet.

Designed by George C. Thomas and William P. Bell and opened in 1927 in Pacific Palisades, California, Riviera Country Club is highly regarded and consistently ranks as one of the premier venues on the PGA Tour schedule. In addition to hosting the Genesis Invitational, it will serve as the venue for significant events such as the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2032 U.S. Open, and the golf competition in the 2028 Olympic Games.

The Return of Tiger (And Why To Lay Off Betting Him)

The buzz has already begun in LA as Tiger Woods is set to make his competitive comeback at the Genesis Invitational this week. This marks his first official PGA Tour appearance since withdrawing from last year’s Masters tournament due to health issues, which later led to fusion surgery on his right ankle.

Having largely sat out the 2023 season, Woods returned to professional golf in November at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event with a limited field and no cut. Subsequently, he teamed up with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship, a 36-hole event featuring tour pros and family members competing as two-player teams.

Woods’ last appearance at Riviera saw him finish at one-under-par after four rounds, landing him in a share of 45th place. Now, as he prepares to tee it up once again at this prestigious venue, golf fans eagerly anticipate his performance and hope for a successful return to competitive play.

And as exciting as the return of Tiger to the PGA tour is, I just can’t recommend betting on him, even if it’s just a sprinkle in case he shocks the world. The reality is that Tiger has just never been especially great at Riviera, even when he was the most dominant golfer in the world. Here is a list of his finishes at Riviera.

Year Tiger’s Finish 1992 Missed cut 1993 Missed cut 1997 20 1999 2 2000 18 2001 13 2003 5 2004 7 2005 13 2006 W/D 2017-18 Missed cut 2018-19 15 2019-20 68

Picks To Win

Sam Burns +2000

Sam Burns is in this thing! Birdie on 6 gets him to -14 and +850 to win⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fjx9JKFjSi — Golfbet (@Golfbet) February 11, 2024

Sam Burns has been in exceptional form during the early stages of the season in California and Arizona. He secured a 6th-place finish at the American Express held at PGA West, followed by a 10th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Last week, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open held at TPC Scottsdale, Burns impressed with a 3rd-place finish.

Burns, at just 27 years old, boasts an impressive record of five PGA Tour victories. But his first career victory almost came at this very event in 2021. Although he had yet to secure a victory at the time, Burns was a significant contender during that event. He surged ahead with rounds of 64 and 66 on Thursday and Friday, claiming a commanding 5-shot lead heading into the weekend. Despite maintaining a 2-shot lead going into Sunday, Burns narrowly missed out on the playoff with a final round of 69, falling just one shot short.

Now, with five victories under his belt as well as a Ryder Cup, he returns to Riviera in excellent form and a ton of experience and understanding of what it takes to win on tour.

Sahith Theegala +3500

With Scheffler breathing down his neck, Sahith Theegala extends his lead to two at -13. +230 to win @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/cBKDglQPlm — Golfbet (@Golfbet) February 11, 2024

Sahith Theegala’s game seems tailor-made for Riviera Country Club’s classical layout. The 26-year-old Californian, currently ranked 20th in the world, has been excellent on this West Coast in his short career. A product of nearby Pepperdine University, Theegala was excellent last year on the West Coast swing as he secured a 3rd-place finish at the Phoenix Open and a 6th-place finish at the Fortinet Championship. He impressed with a 4th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, a course very similar to Riviera, and another 6th-place finish at Riviera Country Club. He then clinched his first PGA Tour title at the Fortinet Championship, held at Napa’s short, old-style, tree-lined course.

In 2024, Theegala has continued to excel, finishing 2nd at The Sentry on Maui and 5th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week, a finish he was a bit disappointed in because he put himself in contention to win and made a few mistakes late. Notably, his driving has been particularly effective since the Travelers Championship in June, consistently gaining strokes. His overall game from the fairway onwards has always been of high quality, marked by precise approaches, a deft chipping game, and a putting stroke well-suited to Poa Annua greens.

He has a real chance to contend this week, and I feel very confident in his ability to give us a shot or some hedging options this weekend.

Wyndham Clark +3500

.@Wyndham_Clark is 5-under thru 6 … Can he go low again? 👀 pic.twitter.com/eRKjteunHO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2024

Wyndham Clark appears to be a strong contender for success at Riviera Country Club this week. His past performances in Los Angeles, particularly his victory at the 2023 U.S. Open on the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, highlight his comfort and capability on similar courses designed by George Thomas.

Clark has shown consistent performance at The Genesis Invitational, with finishes of 17th (2020), 8th (2021), and 33rd (2023). Over his last three appearances, he has averaged a score of -5 and finished, on average, in 19th place. His impressive statistics in Strokes Gained on Approach and Tee to Green further emphasize his proficiency on the course. Additionally, Clark’s powerful driving ability, although sometimes lacking accuracy, complements his streaky putting, making him a well-rounded competitor.

Looking At a Longshot

Kurt Kitayama +6500

One bettor put $14,000 on Kurt Kitayama to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational (+650). Payout: $105,000 🤑pic.twitter.com/QNnw1eZqwv — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 5, 2023

Kurt Kitayama certainly has longer odds, and he’s probably only worth a sprinkle to win here, but he could very well compete this week at Riviera, especially given his proficiency on tougher courses where the penalty for missing fairways is less severe. He’s actually been excellent on challenging courses when you look at his third-place finish at the Honda Classic and second-place finishes at the Mexico Open, Scottish Open, and CJ Cup in 2022.

Kitayama’s breakout year in 2023, highlighted by his victory at Bay Hill and his sixth-place finish at the PGA Championship held at the classical Oak Hill, shows just how capable he is on traditional-style courses like Riviera.

As a native of Northern California, Kitayama is well-acquainted with Poa Annua greens, which could give him an added advantage. His recent eighth-place finish at TPC Scottsdale suggests that he is carrying momentum into the Genesis Invitational, with his sights set on defending his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the coming weeks.