We interrupt all of the tennis hoopla leading up to the 2023 French Open with a 2024 wish.

Fans were beyond excited to hear that they are not the only ones thinking about it either.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has considered it too.

We are talking about the 2024 Paris Olympics at Roland Garros and the potential doubles teams for Spain in Olympic action.

That would be the dream duo of Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

Yes, we could be getting ahead of ourselves A LOT; however, consider it a possibility.

We know Rafael Nadal wants to come back in 2024 and say goodbye on his own terms.

What better way to do that than with (fingers crossed) two appearances at Roland Garros next year?

What Alcaraz Said About This Idea

Alcaraz likes the idea too.

He said:

“It could be a dream playing doubles with [Nadal] in the Olympics. So of course…Let’s see how he’s doing and how he’s going this year.”

Nadal Is Not A Shoo-In For the Olympics

We do not want to throw cold water on this glorious idea, but it is worth noting that Nadal was noncommittal about the Olympics in his recent press conference.

And the other problem could be a more practical one, Olympic rules are not the same as ATP rules so he may not meet the initial qualifications if he is out for a prolonged amount of time.

For the Olympics, each country sends four representatives who must be the in the Top 56 in world rankings as of a date stipulated by the Olympic Committee in June 2024.

Including Alcaraz and Nadal, there are currently six Spanish players in the Top 56 and another ranked 58th in May 2023.

He could potentially request a wildcard from the Spanish Olympic Committee.

It seems like a no-brainer that he would get the wildcard assuming he was healthy and feeling fit to play.

They would not turn down the “King of Clay” when the Olympics are being played on the very court he won 14 French Opens on.

This thought of a potential Alcaraz and Nadal doubles team in 2024 will help us get through Rafael Nadal’s absence at Roland Garros this year.

