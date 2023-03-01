2024 Republican Nomination Odds: Donald Trump Favored To Win

We are one year away from the 2024 United States Presidential Election, and the betting market is starting to take shape as to who will be selected for each party. According to BetOnline, former United States President Donald Trump is now the betting favorite to win the 2024 Republican Nomination.

On November 15, 2022, Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency. Trump is the betting favorite to win the Republican Nomination for the 2024 Presidential Election. His odds are at +125.

Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

The former President lost his bid for re-election to Joe Biden in the 2020 President Election.

Ron DeSantis And Nikki Haley Behind Trump

Right behind Trump is Ron DeSantis, the current governor of Florida, at +150. Although he has not announced his intentions to run for the presidency, experts believe DeSantis is preparing to launch a presidential campaign sometime this year.

Nikki Haley is third behind Trump and DeSantis at +1000. Haley announced her presidential campaign in February 2023.

Glenn Youngkin (+2000), Mike Pence (+2500), and Tim Scott (+2800) round out the top 6.

Below is the full chart courtesy of BetOnline.

Republican Nominee for the 2024 Election Odds Play Donald Trump Sr. +125 Ron DeSantis +150 Nikki Haley +1000 Glenn Youngkin +2000 Mike Pence +2500 Tim Scott +2500 Mike Pompeo +2800 Ted Cruz +4000 Liz Cheney +5000 Marco Rubio +6000