2024 World Series Betting Odds and Best Bets: A Look at the latest 2024 World Series Odds as 2024 Spring Training Begins

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
5 min read
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

 

The unofficial start of the 2024 Major League Baseball season is here. The Los Angeles Dodgers kickoff the 2024 Spring Training season today, Friday, February 9, with pitchers and catchers reporting to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ. By next Thursday all 30 Major League teams pitchers and catchers will have reported with full squad workouts following the next week. 

Ah, baseball is back! 

It’s been a wild offseason of mega signings, massive trades, and surprising moves. And while there are still a few big-time free agents on the market, all eyes will turn towards the playing fields of Arizona and Florida. The 2023 MLB season is in the rearview mirror and hopes are high for 2024. 

Now is the time to check in on your favorite squads’ chances at the 2024 World Series and maybe make a wager or two. 

Here’s a look at the latest odds from BetOnline for the 2024 World Series as 2024 MLB Spring Training is set to begin.

The Top 10: 2024 World Series Betting Odds Heading into Spring Training

Team
Odds to Win the World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers
+300BetOnline Sports
Atlanta Braves
+500BetOnline Sports
New York Yankees
+900Megapari
Houston Astros
+1000BetOnline Sports
Baltimore Orioles
+1200BetOnline Sports
Texas Rangers
+1200BetOnline Sports
Philadelphia Phillies
+1600BetOnline Sports
Seattle Mariners
+2200BetOnline Sports
Toronto Blue Jays
+2200BetOnline Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks
+3300BetOnline Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It should come as no surprise; the Dodgers are holding steady as the favorite in the clubhouse to win the World Series. Los Angeles spent a gazillion dollars during the offseason to secure a handful of baseball’s biggest stars this offseason. The additions of SP/DH Shohei Ohtani, SP Tyler Glasnow, and SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto easily make Los Angeles the favorite.

But at +300, is LA the safest bet heading into Spring Training?

The Safe Bet

From strictly a betting standpoint, the Atlanta Braves (+500) and Dodgers are the safest bets heading into Spring Training. 

However, both teams have folded in the postseason. Atlanta has been eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in two consecutive postseason appearances despite being one of the top teams in baseball. The same for the Dodgers who were bounced in the NLDS in 2022 and NLWCS in 2023 by the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. 

Bettor’s must keep this in mind when looking at these two clubs. 

The Best Bet

 

The Baltimore Orioles. Yes, the Orioles. 

Baltimore made an incredible run in 2023 winning the American League East title and claiming the best record in the League at 101-61. Yes, the O’s were swept by the eventual World Series Champion Texas Rangers in the ALDS, but they proved to be the real deal in 2023. 

Instead of resting on their laurels, Baltimore traded for Milwaukee Brewers’ ace Corbin Burnes to solidify the rotation. Burnes joins a core that includes Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, and AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore is built to build on their 2023 run for 2024 and beyond.

A Wild Card Bet


The Philadelphia Phillies might be the safest of “wild card” bets.

The Phillies have appeared in the past two National League Championship Series and made a run to the 2022 World Series. The Fightins are bringing back their core players including Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner. Pitchers Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler return to lead one of the top rotations in baseball. The Phillies are likely a shoo-in for at least a wild card spot barring a total collapse. At +1600, the Phillies are one of the better plays of the 2024 MLB season.

The Longshots

The Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics are considered longshots to win the 2024 World Series. Colorado’s odds are +25000 and the vagabond Oakland Athletics odds are +30000. Barring a miracle, neither team is going to make a run for the World Series title in 2024. The Rox finished 2023 with a 59-103 record and a whopping 41-games out of first place in the NL West. Oakland finished with 50-112 record and were 40-games out in the AL West.

Team
Odds to Win the World Series
Colorado Rockies
+25000BetOnline Sports
Oakland Athletics
+30000BetOnline Sports
Topics  
MLB MLB News and Rumors
