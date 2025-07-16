Golf News and Rumors

2025 British Open Preview

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board

The final major of the 2025 golf season will commence from Northern Ireland on Thursday. Here are some interesting storylines to follow at Royal Portrush.

Will we see the good or bad Rory McIlroy?

No golfer will generate more attention this week than the world number two. That is because Rory McIlroy will be competing in his home country of Northern Ireland as he calls Holywood home. In 2025 we have seen the great and the ugly from McIlroy. He had a great start to the season with wins at Pebble Beach, the Players Championship and the Masters. Then McIlroy stumbled with a 47th place at the PGA Championship and a dreadful result at the Canadian Open, where he was in 149th place out of 154 golfers who participated in the tournament. In his last two appearances, McIlroy has built momentum. He was sixth at the Travelers and second at the Scottish Open.

Who won the British Open at Portrush in the past?

This will be only the third time that the British Open has been at Royal Portrush. The first time was 1951 when Max Faulkner of Bexhill-on-Sea, England defeated Antonio Cerda of Argentina by two strokes. Faulkner posted a winning score of -3. Then in 2019, we saw the greatness from Ireland’s Shane Lowry who beat England’s Tommy Fleetwood by six strokes after posting a score of -15. Lowry became the second Irishman ever to win the British Open, following Padraig Harrington of Dublin, who won in back-to-back years of 2007 and 2008.

Who is the betting favourite?

Scottie Scheffler is currently at +500. He has a narrow advantage over McIlroy at +700. So far this season, the native of Ridgewood, New Jersey has won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson by eight strokes, the PGA Championship by five strokes, and the Memorial Tournament by four strokes. One thing to keep in mind, unlike McIlroy (2014) and world number three Xander Schauffele of San Diego, California (2024), Scheffler has never won two majors in the same calendar year.

Rain in the forecast

There is rain expected. The question will be how much? Play will go on as long as the rain is not extremely heavy and as long as there is no thunder and lightning in the area. Players generally prefer the rain compared to heavy winds.

LIV Representatives

There are 19 LIV golfers at the British Open. They include major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith and Henrik Stenson.

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26329088_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to Grace Kim winning the 2025 Evian Championship

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_22955648_168396541_lowres-2
Five storylines heading into 2025 Evian Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26511312_168396541_lowres-2
Minjee Lee wins toughest test in women’s golf this season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 23 2025
Golf News and Rumors
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Five storylines heading into 2025 Women’s PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26439550_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates fourth round of 2025 United States Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 15 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26439550_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates of Third Round of 2025 US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26430437_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates of second round of 2025 US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2025
More News
Arrow to top