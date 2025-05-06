Moving quickly on from Madrid to Rome, the clay season reaches the midway point. In preparation for one of the calendar’s most prestigious prizes, find how to watch the Italian Open in the USA, along with a comprehensive preview of the action in the Italian capital.

When is the 2025 Italian Open?

The main draw for the Italian Open begins on Wednesday May 7, with both men’s and women’s first round matches taking place.

The tournament runs right the way through to the men’s final on Sunday May 18, with play typically starting around 5am ET.

Italian Open Schedule and Order of Play

Monday 5 May ATP & WTA Qualifying Tuesday 6 May ATP & WTA Qualifying Wednesday 7 May WTA First round Thursday 8 May ATP & WTA First round Friday 9 May ATP & WTA First round / Second round Saturday 10 May ATP & WTA Second round Sunday 11 May ATP & WTA Second round Monday 12 May ATP & WTA Third round Tuesday 13 May ATP Third round

WTA Quarter-finals Wednesday 14 May ATP & WTA Quarter-finals Thursday 15 May ATP Quarter-finals

WTA Semi-finals Friday 16 May ATP Singles: Semi-finals

WTA Doubles: Semi-finals Saturday 17 May ATP Doubles: Semi-finals

WTA Singles: Final Sunday 18 May ATP Singles: Final Doubles: Final

WTA Doubles: Final

How to Watch the Italian Open in the USA

You can tune into the 2025 Italian Open on the Tennis Channel in the USA, which can also be accessed via live streaming platforms like Fubo and DirecTV.

Note: A subscription is required to access live matches on the Tennis Channel.

Italian Open Preview and Predictions

Men’s

The pre-tournament build-up in Rome has been dominated by the return of Janik Sinner, who makes his long-awaited first appearance since being banned for breaching ATP doping rules.

The Italian native returns to his home tournament with plenty of intrigue surrounding his condition, and whether he will have to dust off the cobwebs to find that competitive edge once again.

Sinner was forced to withdraw from this tournament 12 months ago with a hip injury and will be chasing silverware in Rome for the very first time. Although sportsbooks are remaining coy over the three-time Grand Slam winner, he is expected to make an instant impact upon his return and is the firm favorite.

He is closely followed by Carlos Alcaraz, who after winning Monte Carlo, decided to skip an appearance in his native Madrid in order to prepare for a well-rested shot at winning here in Rome for the first time.

Other in-form clay specialists include Casper Ruud, who enters off the back of a career first Masters 1000 title in Madrid, while Alexander Zverev will be vying to retain his throne in Rome having won last year, and he is a three-time champion of this tournament.

Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all former finalists and possesses the tournament know-how to go far.

British number one Jack Draper is slowly showing his capabilities on clay, and was unfortunate to just miss out to Ruud in Madrid. His season is going from strength-to-strength after cracking the ATP top five for the first time, and is undoubtedly one to watch with intrigue in Rome.

Elsewhere, six-time winner Novak Djokovic will miss the Italian Open for the first time since 2007.

Women’s

As for the women’s side of the draw, there really is no place like Rome for three-time winner Iga Swiatek, who is seeking to join Serena Williams on a record-equalling four titles.

Clay is clearly her best surface, but the start to the year has been less than ideal for the Pole, who is yet to claim a title in 2025, or even reach a final.

That of course continues to open up the door for recent Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who lifted her third crown of the year after downing Coco Gauff in Madrid.

She fell to Swiatek at the final hurdle this tournament last year, and will be vying to go one step further to continue her breathtaking form as of late.

Coco Gauff and Mira Andreeva follow closely in most expert’s estimations, while Elina Svitolina — who enjoyed a deep run in Madrid — and Elena Rybakina are the only active players on the Tour who have reached an Italian Open final.

Verdict

Carlos Alcaraz is primed and ready for another clay title after skipping Madrid to rest. It is telling that he decided to miss out on a home tournament in order to arrive fresh here, to claim a title he has yet to clinch.

The Spaniard looked unstoppable on clay in Monte Carlo back in April, and although the threat of Sinner returning looms large, he is expected to take a little time to settle back into the pace of tournament tennis.

Elsewhere, it is hard to look beyond Aryna Sabalenka at this moment in time, who is trampling anything and anyone in her path. Swiatek’s record here suggests she is the most dangerous competitor, but her form of late leaves a lot to be desired.

Italian Open 2025 Full Draw