2025 NBA Finals Begin June 5: Full Schedule For Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Dan Girolamo
Jalen Williams dribbles the ball.

The 2025 NBA Finals features the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. View the entire schedule below.

Pacers Close Out Knicks, Thunder Dominate Timberwolves

The 25-year drought is over. The Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Finals.

The Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in six games to win the Eastern Conference. Indiana defeated New York 125-108 in Game 6 to clinch the series.

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and won the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and 13 assists.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will look to become the fourth head coach to win a championship with two different teams. Carlisle famously won the 2011 NBA Finals as the coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder, who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

The Thunder are approaching historic levels of dominance. The Thunder have 80 wins on the season. If they win the NBA title, they will become the fourth team to garner 84 wins.

The Thunder are led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 29.8 points this postseason.

2025 NBA Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms
Thursday, June 5 8:30 p.m. Game 1: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
Sunday, June 8 8 p.m. Game 2: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
Wednesday, June 11 8:30 p.m. Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
Friday, June 13 8:30 p.m. Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
Monday, June 16 8:30 p.m. Game 5*: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
Thursday, June 19 8:30 p.m. Game 6*: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
Sunday, June 22 8 p.m. Game 7*: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

*If necessry

The NBA Finals will begin in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 5. The Thunder have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals.

ABC is the broadcast home of the NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV.

Mike Breen will be on the call for the NBA Finals alongside Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson, and Lisa Salters.

NBA Countdown will begin on ABC 30 minutes before tip-off. Malika Andrews will host a panel featuring Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Bob Myers, and Shams Charania.

Topics  
NBA Finals NBA News and Rumors Pacers Thunder
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
