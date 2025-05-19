2025 NBA Playoffs: Updated Schedule, Dates, Times

Four teams — including the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder — remain in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Below is an updated schedule for the NBA playoffs, with dates, times, and matchups.
2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals: No. 3 New York Knicks Vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers
Matchup (Road vs. Home)
Date
Time/Channel
Game 1: Pacers vs. Knicks
Wed., May 21
8 ET, TNT
Game 2: Pacers vs. Knicks
Fri., May 23
8 ET, TNT
Game 3: Knicks vs. Pacers
Sun., May 25
8 ET, TNT
Game 4: Knicks vs. Pacers
Tue., May 27
8 ET, TNT
Game 5*: Pacers vs. Knicks
Thu., May 29
8 ET, TNT
Game 6*: Knicks vs. Pacers
Sat., May 31
8 ET, TNT
Game 7*: Pacers vs. Knicks
Mon., June 2
8 ET, TNT
*If necessary
The rivalry between the Pacers and Knicks will intensify as these two teams meet in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Pacers bested the Knicks in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games.
Indiana has defeated the Knicks in three consecutive postseason matchups dating back to 2000, which happened to be New York’s last trip to the Conference Finals.
The games will air on TNT, truTv, and Max.
Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stan Van Gundy, and Allie LaForce will be on the call.
Inside the NBA will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis live from New York and Indianapolis.
2025 NBA Western Conference Finals: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves
Matchup (Road vs. Home)
Date
Time/Channel
Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Thunder
Tue., May 20
8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Thunder
Thu., May 22
8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 3: Thunder vs. Timberwolves
Sat., May 24
8:30 ET, ABC
Game 4: Thunder vs. Timberwolves
Mon., May 26
8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 5*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder
Wed., May 28
8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 6*: Thunder vs. Timberwolves
Fri., May 30
8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder
Sun., June 1
8 ET, ESPN
*If necessary
After surviving a brutal Western Conference gauntlet, the Timberwolves and the Thunder are the only two teams left standing.
The Timberwolves have never made the NBA Finals. Minnesota fell to Dallas in last year’s conference finals.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2012.
ESPN and ABC are the home for the Western Conference finals. Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson, and Lisa Salters will be on the call.
NBA Countdown will be live and on-site from Oklahoma City and Minnesota.