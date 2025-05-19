NBA News and Rumors

2025 NBA Playoffs: Updated Schedule, Dates, Times

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball.

Four teams — including the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder — remain in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Below is an updated schedule for the NBA playoffs, with dates, times, and matchups.

2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals: No. 3 New York Knicks Vs. No. 4 Indiana Pacers

Matchup (Road vs. Home) Date Time/Channel
Game 1: Pacers vs. Knicks Wed., May 21  8 ET, TNT
Game 2: Pacers vs. Knicks Fri., May 23  8 ET, TNT
Game 3: Knicks vs. Pacers Sun., May 25  8 ET, TNT
Game 4: Knicks vs. Pacers Tue., May 27  8 ET, TNT
Game 5*: Pacers vs. Knicks Thu., May 29  8 ET, TNT
Game 6*: Knicks vs. Pacers Sat., May 31  8 ET, TNT
Game 7*: Pacers vs. Knicks Mon., June 2 8 ET, TNT

*If necessary

The rivalry between the Pacers and Knicks will intensify as these two teams meet in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Pacers bested the Knicks in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games.

Indiana has defeated the Knicks in three consecutive postseason matchups dating back to 2000, which happened to be New York’s last trip to the Conference Finals.

The games will air on TNT, truTv, and Max.

Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stan Van Gundy, and Allie LaForce will be on the call.

Inside the NBA will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis live from New York and Indianapolis.

2025 NBA Western Conference Finals: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves

Matchup (Road vs. Home) Date Time/Channel
Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Thunder Tue., May 20 8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Thunder Thu., May 22 8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 3: Thunder vs. Timberwolves Sat., May 24 8:30 ET, ABC
Game 4: Thunder vs. Timberwolves Mon., May 26 8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 5*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder Wed., May 28 8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 6*: Thunder vs. Timberwolves Fri., May 30 8:30 ET, ESPN
Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Thunder Sun., June 1 8 ET, ESPN

*If necessary

After surviving a brutal Western Conference gauntlet, the Timberwolves and the Thunder are the only two teams left standing.

The Timberwolves have never made the NBA Finals. Minnesota fell to Dallas in last year’s conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2012.

ESPN and ABC are the home for the Western Conference finals. Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson, and Lisa Salters will be on the call.

NBA Countdown will be live and on-site from Oklahoma City and Minnesota.

Arrow to top