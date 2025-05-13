The 2025 Preakness Stakes runners, jockeys and post positions are now out as NINE horses are set to line-up in Saturday’s second leg of the US Triple Crown and the 150th renewal of the $2m Pimlico race.

Preakness Stakes Runners 2025 Headed By Kentucky Derby Runner-up Journalism

The last Kentucky Derby runner-up to go one better in the Preakness Stakes was Exaggerator in 2016 – which is exactly what the Michael McCarthy-trained Curlin colt Journalism will be trying to repeat on Saturday.

Journalism was just out-gunned down the Churchill Downs stretch a few weeks ago by Sovereignty, but with the Bill Mott runner bypassing the Preakness Stakes, most horse racing fans feel he can make amends at Pimlico this weekend.

Preakness Stakes Runners and Post Positions – Horse-by-Horse Guide

1. Goal Oriented (Flavien Prat / Bob Baffert)

Hails from the Bob Baffert barn, who are the winning-most in the Preakness Stakes with eight past wins. His first in 1997 with Silver Charm and his most recent National Treasure in 2023.

Goal Oriented will head to the race 2-from-2 in his career – but is stepping up from winning a Maiden Special Weight at Santa Anita and a Allowance Optional Claiming race last time at Churchill Downs (watch below).

This is a big step up in grade – but connections clearly feel this Not This Time colt is up to the task.

2. Journalism (Umberto Rispoli / Michael McCarthy)

Went close in the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago and with the winner Sovereignty not running (or the third or fourth, Baeza and Final Gambit) looks the one to beat.

Those looking to take him on might feel Journalism had a hard race the last day and with the Preakness only two weeks apart – will he have recovered in time?

On a plus, his sire is Curlin, who won the 2007 Preakness Stakes – so certainly has the right pedigree. While trainer Michael McCarthy won the Black-Eyed Susans in 2021 with Rombauer.

This will be Journalism’s seventh career run – winning four – and amassing $1,638,880 in total prize money to date.

3. American Promise (Nik Juarez / D. Wayne Lukas)

Sired by Triple Crown winner Justify, this 3 year-old was last seen running 16th in the Kentucky Derby so will need a big step forward here to reverse form with Journalism.

Before that had, however, impressed in winning the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs in March (watch below).

Needs to bounce back but one of the most experienced in the race with 10 runs (2 wins) and comes from the D. Wayne Lukas barn, who have seven Preakness Stakes wins.

4. Heart of Honor (Saffie Osborne / Jamie Osboure)

UK raider that with a father and daughter combination of female jockey Saffie Osborne and Jamie Osborne.

Saffie will be looking to become the first lady rider to win the Preakness – with New Jersey-born rider Rosie Napravnik having the best finish in the race when third in 2013.

Heart Of Honor has raced six times (2 wins) and is yet to finish out of the top two.

He was last seen running a lost second in the UAE Derby at Meydan in Dubai (watch below).

5. Pay Billy (Raul Mena / Michael E. Gorham)

Heads here in top form having won the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park in April (watch below) – plus has won four of his last five.

Another step up in grade here but is a horse that could have more to come and having won 50% of his eight career starts knows were the winning post is.

6. River Thames (Irad Ortiz Jr. / Todd Pletcher )

Will go to the Preakness Stakes having raced four times (2 wins) and was a fine third in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time (watch below).

While prior to that took silver in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in March.

Also comes from the powerful Todd Pletcher barn, who are still trying to break their duck in the Preakness.

7. Sandman (John Velazquez / Mark E. Casse)

Last seen running a fair 7th in the Kentucky Derby last time out – so has a bit of ground to make up with Journalism.

Before that was a top winner of the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in March (watch below) and is another of the most experienced Preakness Stakes runners 2025 – with nine career starts.

The Mark E. Casse team also won the Preakness in 2019 with War Of Will, so know what’s required.

8. Clever Again (Jose Ortiz / Steven Asmussen)

Sired by Triple Crown hero American Pharoah and with only three career runs looks the sort to have a lot more to come.

Has won two of those three outings – including last time out when winning the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park in March (watch below).

Trained by Steven Asmussen, who took the Preakness Stakes purse back in 2009 with the filly Rachel Alexandra.

9. Gosger (Luis Saez / Brendan P. Walsh)

Another of the lesser exposed 2025 Preakness Stakes runners, with just three career outings.

Has won two of those though – including last time when taking the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland (watch below).

More on his plate here – but certainly could have more in the locker in terms of improvement.

Preakness Stakes 2025 Race Info

📅Date: Saturday May 17, 2025

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico

⌚Time: 6:50pm ET

💰Purse/Winner: $2m / $1.2m (winner)

📺TV: NBC (Live Stream: You Tube, Peacock, fuboTV)

🎲Preakness Odds 2025: Journalism 5/2 | Rodriguez 5/1 | Sandman 8/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds 2025

Journalism heads the Preakness Stakes betting at 8-5 – he’ll be looking to become only the fourth winning favorite in the last 13 runnings.

1. Goal Oriented (Flavien Prat) | Odds: 6-1

2. Journalism (Umberto Rispoli) | Odds: 8-5

3. American Promise (Nik Juarez) | Odds:15-1

4. Heart of Honor (Saffie Osborne) | Odds: 12-1

5. Pay Billy (Raul Mena) | Odds: 20-1

6. River Thames (Irad Ortiz Jr.) | Odds: 9-2

7. Sandman (John Velazquez) | Odds: 4-1

8. Clever Again (Jose Ortiz) | Odds: 5-1

9. Gosger (Luis Saez) | Odds: 20-1

