2025 U.S. Open Could Be The Last One For Phil Mickelson

Dan Girolamo
Phil Mickelson stares at a putt.

Phil Mickelson knows that the 2025 U.S. Open could be his final appearance in the tournament.

Phil Mickelson Knows What’s At Stake Next Week

Mickelson is a six-time major champion, with three Masters, two PGAs, and one Open Championship.

The U.S. Open is the only major championship not on Mickelson’s resume.

Mickelson has come in second or tied for second six times, including the famous collapse at Winged Foot in 2006.

Mickelson now plays on the LIV Tour, meaning he does not earn official World Golf Ranking points for those tournaments. The only way to qualify for majors is to win them, earn special exemptions, or finish high enough to earn invites back the next year.

Mickelson pulled off one of the greatest upsets in 2021 when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Mickelson became the oldest major championship winner at the age of 50.

Mickelson, who turns 55 next week, received a five-year exemption for capturing the 2021 PGA Championship.

Unless Mickelson wins the U.S. Open, finishes in the top 10, or leads LIV in points, he will not be invited back to the 2026 U.S. Open.

“I haven’t thought about it too much,” Mickelson said during a news conference on Wednesday at a LIV golf tournament. “There’s a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven’t really thought about it too much.”

Mickelson could still earn his way into the U.S. Open by playing in the qualifying competitions held every year. At this time, Mickelson isn’t sure what he will do.

“I don’t know,” Mickelson explained. “I haven’t thought that far.”

Can Phil Mickelson Still Compete In The Other Majors?

Mickelson’s U.S. Open future might be on life support. However, the lefty can still play in the other major tournaments for the foreseeable future.

Mickelson has lifetime exemptions to play at the Masters and PGA Championship due to winning each tournament.

Mickelson can also play in the Open Championship until he’s 60 due to his win in 2013.

If Mickelson wins another major, he will receive entry into every major for the next few years.

The U.S. Open will be held from June 12 to 15, 2025, at Oakmont Country Club.

