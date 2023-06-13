2024 NBA Championship Odds: Nuggets Favored To Repeat

The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions, but the oddsmakers have already moved on to next season. Who will be the last team standing next June? Below, we explore the odds for the 2024 NBA Championship.

Denver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Championship

THE NUGGETS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY‼️ pic.twitter.com/5owGI8gTvN — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets defeated the Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure their first championship in franchise history. The Nuggets defeated the Heat 4-1 in the series.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP.

This postseason, Jokic averaged 30.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. Jokic’s running mate, Jamal Murray, averaged 26.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 rebounds.

2024 NBA Championship Odds

Which team is favored to win the 2024 NBA Championship?

The Nuggets (+450) are favored to repeat as NBA champions. If they repeat, they would be the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-2018.

Behind the Nuggets are two teams in the Eastern Conference: the Boston Celtics (+650) and Milwaukee Bucks (+800).

The Phoenix Suns (+850), with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, are the favorites to challenge the Nuggets in the West.

The Dallas Mavericks (+900), Golden State Warriors (+1200), and Philadelphia 76ers (+1200) round out the top seven.

View the entire list of odds for every team via BetOnline.

2024 NBA Championship Winner Odds Play Denver Nuggets +450 Boston Celtics +650 Milwaukee Bucks +800 Phoenix Suns +850 Dallas Mavericks +900 Golden State Warriors +1200 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Los Angeles Lakers +1400 Los Angeles Clippers +1600 Memphis Grizzlies +1800 New Orleans Pelicans +2000 Miami Heat +2200 Cleveland Cavaliers +2500 New York Knicks +3300 Sacramento Kings +3300 Minnesota Timberwolves +4000 Atlanta Hawks +5500 Toronto Raptors +6600 Brooklyn Nets +5500 Oklahoma City Thunder +8500 Houston Rockets +8500 Portland Trail Blazers +10000 San Antonio Spurs +10000 Chicago Bulls +12500 Utah Jazz +12500 Indiana Pacers +15000 Orlando Magic +15000 Washington Wizards +20000 Charlotte Hornets +30000 Detroit Pistons +40000

NBA Betting Guides 2023