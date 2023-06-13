NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA Championship Odds: Nuggets Favored To Repeat

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke

The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions, but the oddsmakers have already moved on to next season. Who will be the last team standing next June? Below, we explore the odds for the 2024 NBA Championship.

Denver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Championship

The Nuggets defeated the Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure their first championship in franchise history. The Nuggets defeated the Heat 4-1 in the series.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP.

This postseason, Jokic averaged 30.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. Jokic’s running mate, Jamal Murray, averaged 26.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 rebounds.

2024 NBA Championship Odds

Which team is favored to win the 2024 NBA Championship?

The Nuggets (+450) are favored to repeat as NBA champions. If they repeat, they would be the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-2018.

Behind the Nuggets are two teams in the Eastern Conference: the Boston Celtics (+650) and Milwaukee Bucks (+800).

The Phoenix Suns (+850), with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, are the favorites to challenge the Nuggets in the West.

The Dallas Mavericks (+900), Golden State Warriors (+1200), and Philadelphia 76ers (+1200) round out the top seven.

View the entire list of odds for every team via BetOnline.

2024 NBA Championship Winner
 Odds Play
Denver Nuggets +450 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +650 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks
 +800 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +850 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +900 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +1200 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +1600 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies
 +1800 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Pelicans +2000 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +2200 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +2500 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +3300 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings +3300 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +4000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +5500 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors
 +6600 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +5500 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma City Thunder +8500 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +8500 BetOnline logo
Portland Trail Blazers +10000 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs
 +10000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls
 +12500 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz
 +12500 BetOnline logo
Indiana Pacers
 +15000 BetOnline logo
Orlando Magic
 +15000 BetOnline logo
Washington Wizards
 +20000 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets
 +30000 BetOnline logo
Detroit Pistons
 +40000 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
jokic nuggets win first nba title (1)

NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets Topping Miami Heat In Game 5, Earning 1st Championship after 47 Years

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2min
NBA News and Rumors
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet
Raptors Fred VanVleet Declines Option, Will Become Free Agent
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NBA News and Rumors
nuggets vs heat in nba finals game 3 (1)
NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets’ 2 Triple-Doubles, Game 3 Win Over Miami Heat
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 7 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson
NBA Draft 2023 Third Pick Odds: Portland Trail Blazers Face Huge Decision
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 6 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Alabama forward Brandon Miller
NBA Draft 2023 Second Pick Odds: Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson Among Top Choices
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 6 2023
NBA News and Rumors
1156761_3_0601 FLEBRON LEDE_standard
“Shooting Stars”: The LeBron James Biopic
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 5 2023
NBA News and Rumors
duncan robinson shoots during game 3 of nba finals (1)
NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts to Miami Heat Running Down Denver Nuggets During Game 2
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top