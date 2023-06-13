2024 NBA Championship Odds: Nuggets Favored To Repeat

The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions, but the oddsmakers have already moved on to next season. Who will be the last team standing next June? Below, we explore the odds for the 2024 NBA Championship.
Denver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Championship
THE NUGGETS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY‼️ pic.twitter.com/5owGI8gTvN
— ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2023
The Nuggets defeated the Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure their first championship in franchise history. The Nuggets defeated the Heat 4-1 in the series.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP.
This postseason, Jokic averaged 30.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. Jokic’s running mate, Jamal Murray, averaged 26.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 rebounds.
2024 NBA Championship Odds
Which team is favored to win the 2024 NBA Championship?
The Nuggets (+450) are favored to repeat as NBA champions. If they repeat, they would be the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-2018.
Behind the Nuggets are two teams in the Eastern Conference: the Boston Celtics (+650) and Milwaukee Bucks (+800).
The Phoenix Suns (+850), with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, are the favorites to challenge the Nuggets in the West.
The Dallas Mavericks (+900), Golden State Warriors (+1200), and Philadelphia 76ers (+1200) round out the top seven.
View the entire list of odds for every team.
|
2024 NBA Championship Winner
|Odds
|Play
|Denver Nuggets
|+450
|Boston Celtics
|+650
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|+800
|Phoenix Suns
|+850
|Dallas Mavericks
|+900
|Golden State Warriors
|+1200
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1200
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|+1400
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+1600
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|+1800
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+2000
|Miami Heat
|+2200
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+2500
|New York Knicks
|+3300
|Sacramento Kings
|+3300
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+4000
|Atlanta Hawks
|+5500
|
Toronto Raptors
|+6600
|Brooklyn Nets
|+5500
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+8500
|Houston Rockets
|+8500
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+10000
|
San Antonio Spurs
|+10000
|
Chicago Bulls
|+12500
|
Utah Jazz
|+12500
|
Indiana Pacers
|+15000
|
Orlando Magic
|+15000
|
Washington Wizards
|+20000
|
Charlotte Hornets
|+30000
|
Detroit Pistons
|+40000
