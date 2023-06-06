Unfortunately, we are hearing more and more about the theft and robbery of NFL players.

Just this week, three Cleveland Browns players were victims in separate incidents.

The first incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning as defensive players Greg Newsome II and Perrion Winfrey were reportedly leaving a nightclub.

They were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub.

The men reportedly got away with jewelry and a vehicle, but thankfully Newsome and Winfrey were not harmed in the frightening incident.

Newsome reported to team OTAs on Tuesday, but Winfrey was not present.

Neither has spoken publicly about what happened to them, but Newsome tweeted:

“It’s a cruel world we live in”

In a separate incident, running back Demetric Felton had his car stolen from a downtown parking garage on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson’s Vehicle Was Stolen In January

These are only the issues that happened this week.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s vehicle was stolen in an overnight theft of multiple vehicles at a Cleveland area dealership in January.

And in nearby Pittsburgh late last month, quarterback Kenny Pickett’s vehicle was stolen from a dealership while he was appearing at a community event.

These could be incidents of players (and their vehicles) being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

It is not clear if assailants are robbing them because they are aware of who they are.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that no one was harmed in any of these incidents; that is the best news of all.

We can all agree with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski who said:

“I’m glad our guys are OK. I want all of our community to be safe. The Cleveland Police have been outstanding. We want everybody to be safe and we want to get violent people off of our streets.”

It raises the question of whether players should travel with security details like musicians and other entertainment personalities do.

Maybe it is a consequence of uncertain economic times; regardless, it is a worrisome trend that hopefully does not continue.