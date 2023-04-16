World No. 6 male tennis player Andrey Rublev is the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters Champion.

This is the 13th career title for the 25-year-old Rublev, but it is the first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Rublev is one of the likable guys on the ATP Tour.

Here are three fascinating facts about Andrey Rublev.

1. He Comes From An Athletic Family

Rublev’s father, also named Andrey, was an Olympic boxer, and his mother Marina Marenk was a tennis coach who worked with Anna Kournikova at a young age.

From his dad, Rublev gained a love of the sport of boxing and is a big fan of Mike Tyson.

From his mom, Rublev gained a love of tennis.

2. He Is Anti-War And Has Promoted Peace Especially With The Ukraine War

Rublev is a Russian but has promoted peace, especially in the past year with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It has become a tradition for match winners to write a message on the camera.

Last February after a match in Dubai, he wrote, “No War Please”.

Rublev later expanded on the message written on the camera.

He said:

“You realize how important [it] is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It’s about that. We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.”

3. He Has Learned To Never Give Up

Rublev was two games from losing the tournament.

After winning the title, he talked about how he has evolved mentally to never give up in his matches even when things look bleak.

“If you’re going to lose today, at least please believe until the end.” 🥹 That’s exactly what he did. Don’t ever underestimate the power of the human spirit. Andrey Rublev’s spirit has only gotten stronger with age. We are proud of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axhiTB3ASE — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 16, 2023

He said:

“I was hoping deep inside that I would have one chance. Play until the end. I remember the previous finals and when I was losing I thought I’d have no chance and mentally I was going down. “But today I thought, ‘just believe until the end’, and this is what I was trying to do in the third set, hoping I would have an extra chance to come back and what a way to do it.”

Rublev is a two-time French Open quarterfinalist (in 2020 and 2022) and is a player to watch as the clay court season continues, culminating at Roland Garros in May.

