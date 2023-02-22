NFL News and Rumors

3 NFL QBs Featured In Upcoming Netflix “Quarterback” Docuseries

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

NFL Films and Netflix will release a docuseries entitled Quarterback in the Summer of 2023.

The series features Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota who allowed cameras to follow them throughout the 2022 season both on the field and in their personal lives.

The three were also wearing microphones for all of their NFL games.

This will give fans a true insider’s view of the life of an NFL quarterback.

Netflix Is Honing This Sports Docuseries Niche

Netflix has previously done something similar with tennis players, following them on the tour for the two-part docuseries Break Point which premiered in January 2023 and will return for the second part in Summer 2023.

Full Swing is the golf docuseries that dropped on Netflix on February 15, 2023.

Fans Reacted To The News About Quarterback

There were some interesting fan reactions to this news.

Specifically, fans had comments on the quarterbacks selected.

Vineet Dhiman said on Twitter:

“Honestly, this is a pretty interesting spread of QBs. You got the current #1, a decent mid-tier, and a journeyman.” Will be interesting to see all the different perspectives and how they approach the position.”

Johnny Quarantine said on Twitter:

“Lowkey Kirk Cousins gonna be the best follow. Dude won the craziest games of the year, plus was dripped out after the wins…”

This is in reference to Kirk Cousins and the big chains he sported after Vikings wins at various times during the season.

Front Office Sports posted a view of what Aaron Rodgers’ episode would look like.

This is, of course, a reference to Rodgers’ four-day darkness retreat that he is reportedly embarking upon at some point this offseason.

Though it has not aired, fans are already clamoring for a second season.

One wants insider access to the Daniel Jones negotiations with the New York Giants.

The Timing Of Its Release Is Interesting

By the time it is released, the NFL 2023 preseason could be underway.

It will still get plenty of interest and binge-watchers; however, it is surprising Netflix does not edit and release it in the next couple of months when there is no NFL football.

NFL News and Rumors
