3 Opponents For Carlos Prates’ Next Fight After First UFC Loss

Garett Kerman
carlos prates ufc kansas city

Carlos Prates’ meteoric rise in the UFC welterweight division hit its first major speed bump this past weekend, as the Brazilian knockout artist suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City. The judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of Garry, snapping Prates’ 11-fight win streak and marking his first loss inside the Octagon.

Garry controlled the tempo through the first three rounds, using sharp movement, feints, and a varied striking attack to keep Prates off-balance. Prates, known for his finishing ability, struggled to find his rhythm early, showing uncharacteristic caution and allowing Garry to dictate the pace. The Irishman mixed in takedowns and landed combinations that left Prates searching for answers, even becoming the first fighter to take Prates down in the UFC.

The tide shifted late, with Prates rallying in the final rounds. He pressed forward with urgency in the fifth, landing heavy shots and reversing a takedown to unleash ground-and-pound. The Kansas City crowd roared as Prates threatened a dramatic comeback, but Garry survived the onslaught, clinched when necessary, and ultimately did enough to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Prates’ stock remains high. He proved he can go five hard rounds and threaten late, even against a top contender. As he looks to rebound and climb the welterweight rankings, here are three compelling matchups for his next Octagon appearance.

Carlos Prates vs. Geoff Neal

A matchup with Geoff Neal makes sense for both men. Prates was originally scheduled to face Neal at UFC 314 before Neal withdrew due to injury. Neal remains a top-10 fixture with knockout power and a reputation for tough, high-paced fights. This bout would give Prates a chance to prove he belongs among the division’s elite and finally settle unfinished business. For Neal, it’s a chance to halt Prates’ momentum and reassert his own title aspirations.

Carlos Prates vs. Vicente Luque

A clash between Prates and fellow Brazilian Vicente Luque would be a guaranteed firefight. Luque, a perennial contender, is known for his durability and finishing instincts. Both men are aggressive strikers with a penchant for bonuses, making this a potential Fight of the Night. For Prates, beating a respected veteran like Luque would be a statement win and a fast track back into the top 10.

Carlos Prates vs. Randy Brown

Randy Brown stands out as another intriguing test. Brown has quietly built a strong resume, especially when he is coming off an emphatic knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby on the same card as Carlos Prates this past weekend. He brings a long, rangy striking style that could challenge Prates’ approach. Both fighters are looking to break into the upper echelon of the division, and a win here could launch either man into bigger opportunities. For Prates, it’s a winnable yet meaningful fight to regain momentum and showcase his improvements after the Garry loss.

Carlos Prates’ first UFC defeat is a learning experience, not a derailment. He remains one of the division’s most dangerous finishers and a fan favorite for his aggressive style. With a renewed sense of urgency and the right matchup, Prates can quickly re-establish himself as a contender in the stacked welterweight division. Expect his next outing to be must-see TV, regardless of the opponent.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
