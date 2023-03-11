3 Possible Landing Spots For Adam Thielen

NFL Free Agency continues to get more and more interesting by the day. It has been the New York Jets who have conquered headlines the past two days as they pursue Aaron Rodgers. Now, the Minnesota Vikings have cut bait with fan-favorite, Adam Thielen. This news comes after the two-time Pro Bowl receiver spent a whole decade with the organization. Like the Braxton Berrios situation, this seems to be another salary cap move as Minnesota will now save about $6.4 million on the cap with a $13.55 million hit with them releasing Thielen. While Adam Thielen may be older now, there will still be a solid market for the veteran wide-out in free agency.

3 Possible Destinations For Wide Receiver, Adam Thielen

1: Buffalo Bills

The Bills make all the sense in the world for Thielen. He would reunite with Stefon Diggs, who was his teammate for many years in Minnesota. Plus, he would provide quarterback, Josh Allen, a reliable second option. Something the Bills clearly lacked this past postseason. While Gabe Davis can have his explosive moments, he is still a bit too inconsistent to be considered a true number two receiver on a depth chart. Buffalo knows their Super Bowl window will not remain open forever, so they must grab key contributors with any chance they get as they continue to build around Josh Allen.

2: Kansas City Chiefs

With JuJu Smith-Schuster set to hit the open market, the Chiefs will have another void at the wide-out spot. With them wanting to expand Kadarius Toney’s role next season, bringing a steady veteran like Thielen would be a homerun for the defending Super Bowl champions. Plus, any receiver would love to play with Patrick Mahomes right now, regardless of what their role on Kansas City’s roster would be going forward. If Thielen is serious about adding a ring to his NFL resume, then going to Kansas City with Mahomes in his prime would improve those odds ten-fold.

3: Baltimore Ravens

Whether or not Lamar Jackson stays, the Ravens must upgrade their receiving core. Adam Thielen may not be a Justin Jefferson or a Cooper Kupp, but he would certainly assist Baltimore’s wide receiver woes. As alluded to already, he is a steady veteran presence and could be beneficial to young players such as Rashod Bateman. Adam Thielen may not be what he once was, but he can still be a reliable second or third receiver for a contending team.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]