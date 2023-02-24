NFL fans are getting to know the real Eli Manning now that he is retired and in the media.

The former New York Giants quarterback was a little more reserved as a player.

Without the pressure of preparing for a big game each fall weekend, here are three reasons why the retired Eli Manning is much more likable.

1. He Is Funny

Everyone thought that his brother Peyton was the one with a sense of humor.

That is not the case.

Eli has participated in funny videos.

The Super Bowl video with Rob Gronkowski is just a recent example.

Eli shares his catalog of dance moves in this hilarious video.

The video of Eli posing as homeschooler Chad Powers trying out for the Penn State football team is also a classic.

Eli Manning went undercover as “Chad Powers” at an open Penn State tryout 💀

pic.twitter.com/J7sByND3u8 — PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2022

2. He Has Emerged From Peyton’s Shadow

Eli always seemed to be in Peyton’s shadow when he was playing for the Giants.

It is hard to believe that is true since he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and a member of the New York Giants from 2004-2019, but it is a fact.

Now he seems like a free spirit who is up for anything.

This week’s video which reenacted 2014 Odell Beckham Jr.’s legendary one-hand catch with actor Michael B. Jordan is an example of something no one would have thought Eli would do when he was a player.

On this date in 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. completed his famous one-handed catch against the Cowboys. He finished the game with 10 catches, 146 yards and 2 TD. pic.twitter.com/YBOzuuN4kV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 23, 2021

Eli is no longer just Peyton’s brother and sidekick on the Manningcast of Monday Night Football.

He has emerged as a fun-loving personality in his own right.

3. His Playing Career Is Appreciated More

It’s actually crazy to me that Eli Manning came out on top vs Tom Brady twice. Those patriots teams were insane too. Eli Manning has to be a hall of famer. You don’t just accidentally beat Brady twice and get 2 mvps — Matt 🪐 (@mattmich13) February 4, 2019

Eli Manning’s Giants defeated the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls.

Besides being a two-time Super Bowl Champion, he was a two-time Super Bowl MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016.

Eli Manning will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Perhaps if and when he gets into the Hall of Fame, his career will be more widely appreciated.

He is a classic case of someone who was not fully appreciated while he was playing.

His public persona is friendlier and funnier so fans like him even more than when he played.