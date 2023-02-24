NFL News and Rumors

3 Reasons Giants QB Eli Manning Is More Likeable Now That He Is Retired

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

NFL fans are getting to know the real Eli Manning now that he is retired and in the media.

The former New York Giants quarterback was a little more reserved as a player.

Without the pressure of preparing for a big game each fall weekend, here are three reasons why the retired Eli Manning is much more likable.

1. He Is Funny

Everyone thought that his brother Peyton was the one with a sense of humor.

That is not the case.

Eli has participated in funny videos.

The Super Bowl video with Rob Gronkowski is just a recent example.

Eli shares his catalog of dance moves in this hilarious video.

The video of Eli posing as homeschooler Chad Powers trying out for the Penn State football team is also a classic.

2. He Has Emerged From Peyton’s Shadow

Eli always seemed to be in Peyton’s shadow when he was playing for the Giants.

It is hard to believe that is true since he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and a member of the New York Giants from 2004-2019, but it is a fact.

Now he seems like a free spirit who is up for anything.

This week’s video which reenacted 2014 Odell Beckham Jr.’s legendary one-hand catch with actor Michael B. Jordan is an example of something no one would have thought Eli would do when he was a player.

Eli is no longer just Peyton’s brother and sidekick on the Manningcast of Monday Night Football.

He has emerged as a fun-loving personality in his own right.

3. His Playing Career Is Appreciated More

Eli Manning’s Giants defeated the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls.

Besides being a two-time Super Bowl Champion, he was a two-time Super Bowl MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016.

Eli Manning will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Perhaps if and when he gets into the Hall of Fame, his career will be more widely appreciated.

He is a classic case of someone who was not fully appreciated while he was playing.

His public persona is friendlier and funnier so fans like him even more than when he played.

Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

3 Reasons Giants QB Eli Manning Is More Likeable Now That He Is Retired

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14min
NFL News and Rumors
anthonyrichardson
Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts? Public Predicts Top Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Ex Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Denies He Wanted Pete Carroll Fired
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
bobby wagner relesed by rams (1)
NFL Offseason 2023: Rams Release Bobby Wagner After 1 Season; Teams Make Moves
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
NFL Fans Rank 3 Most Likely Teams Aaron Rodgers Plays For In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
3 NFL QBs Featured In Upcoming Netflix “Quarterback” Docuseries
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Gets MVP Milk Bottle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top