On Thursday, NFL legend Tom Brady took another step beyond his professional playing career by announcing that he has invested in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are the 2022 WNBA Champions so Brady is hitching his wagon to an already proven winner.

This decision appears to have both professional and personal significance to Brady.

Brady’s Twitter video announcing the news was heartfelt as he talked about his experience growing up with older sisters and tagging along with them to their athletic events.

He also described his role of nurturing another potential female athlete, daughter Vivi.

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Here are three reasons why Brady’s ownership of the Aces is important.

1. Partners Him With Mark Davis

Who would have predicted that Brady would partner with Mark Davis?

Davis, the son of Al Davis, is the majority owner of the Aces and also owns the Las Vegas Raiders.

Davis and Brady do not seem like a compatible pair, but stranger partnerships have flourished so this one could also.

Las Vegas Aces and Raiders’ owner Mark Davis announced today that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the world-champion WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ franchise. pic.twitter.com/pEifHmrgGs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

2. Shines Light On Female Professional Athletes

The WNBA has been around for 25 years.

That may shock even the most devoted sports fan because it is often a back-burner sport with limited viewership.

It has been a slow path to growth for the WNBA.

Love how champion Tom Brady openly expresses his love for women’s sports, champions his older sisters who were also athletes and expresses pure joy and excitement in his partial ownership of the Las Vegas Aces. This is all very exciting news for the WNBA which continues to grow! — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) March 24, 2023

The reasons for that vary, but a male athlete of Brady’s caliber investing in it will give it more attention and interest.

Hopefully, it opens the door for other top-tier male athletes to give props to female professional athletes.

3. Sells Tickets

The Las Vegas Aces is the fourth iteration of the same franchise that started in 1997.

They began as the Utah Starzz became the San Antonio Silver Stars, and had a minor name change to become the San Antonio Stars before relocating to Las Vegas in 2018.

All of that shuffling could be attributed to a lot of factors, but one could be low ticket sales.

The Aces, fresh off of a WNBA Championship and Brady’s credibility being added to the franchise, will sell more tickets.

Since the team is in Las Vegas, there will soon be an over/under bet for how many Aces games Brady attends when the season tips off in May 2023.