3 Reasons Why ESPN's Inaugural Pickleball Slam Attracted More Viewers Than MLB, NHL, And NBA On Sunday

Wendi Oliveros
Pickleball Slam 2

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in the United States.

That could explain some of the interest and viewership for ESPN’s Inaugural Pickleball Slam which aired on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The other reason could be the four tennis legends who participated in the event: Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick.

ESPN aired the event from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT on Sunday.

Obviously, everyone is still learning about the game as the event was not over at 2:00 PM as expected.

In the end, the Inaugural Pickleball Slam attracted more viewers than Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and National Basketball Association action on Sunday afternoon.

Here are three reasons why it did so well.

1. Good Social Media Messaging Attracted Interest

There were plenty of videos of the four players leading up to the event talking trash about their opponents as well as discussing the nuances of the game compared to tennis.

This created a lot of awareness and viewer interest.

2. Four Tennis Legends In Their 40s To 60s Learning A New Game

Most of us grew up watching one or all of the four tennis legends featured in the event.

Now that they are in their 40s – 60s, we wanted to see how well they could adapt and learn a different sport.

It appeared that they enjoyed the sport and will play it again.

3. Steffi Graf Joined In On The Fun

Many wondered if we would see Agassi’s wife Steffi Graf who is in the discussion of being one of the greatest female tennis players of all time.

She appeared initially during an ESPN off-court interview, but John McEnroe handed her his paddle, and on the court she went.

Conclusion

ESPN has a ratings winner in the first year.

Now the challenge is to make it bigger and better.

Including female players with a mixed doubles element and perhaps celebrity players like Katie Couric would be something to consider.

It may also be worth noting that it should not be on television at the same time as the men’s singles tennis final at The Miami Open.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
