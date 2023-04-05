Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in the United States.

That could explain some of the interest and viewership for ESPN’s Inaugural Pickleball Slam which aired on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The inaugural Pickleball Slam averaged nearly 670,000 viewers on ESPN. Showcasing John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang @pickleballslam peaked with 796,000 viewers. pic.twitter.com/SM9pTTKvWh — Sportico (@Sportico) April 4, 2023

The other reason could be the four tennis legends who participated in the event: Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick.

ESPN aired the event from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT on Sunday.

Obviously, everyone is still learning about the game as the event was not over at 2:00 PM as expected.

@ESPN_Ardi Thanks for airing the Pickleball Slam…however, please RE AIR it in its entirety, as I set DVR for 2 hrs, obviously you underestimated their desire to WIN at all cost! Please secure 4 hr time slot to re broadcast this epic inaugural SLAM! https://t.co/PHQiW432oQ. 🏓 pic.twitter.com/XKQCFcRYQ9 — jla (@OriginalLadyMet) April 3, 2023

In the end, the Inaugural Pickleball Slam attracted more viewers than Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and National Basketball Association action on Sunday afternoon.

Here are three reasons why it did so well.

1. Good Social Media Messaging Attracted Interest

There were plenty of videos of the four players leading up to the event talking trash about their opponents as well as discussing the nuances of the game compared to tennis.

This created a lot of awareness and viewer interest.

2. Four Tennis Legends In Their 40s To 60s Learning A New Game

Most of us grew up watching one or all of the four tennis legends featured in the event.

John McEnroe is trash talking Andre Agassi in the Pickleball Slam on ESPN 🤣 I had no idea Pickleball was so entertaining! #waitingforncaa #olddudes — Cathy Miller (@CYLMiller) April 2, 2023

Now that they are in their 40s – 60s, we wanted to see how well they could adapt and learn a different sport.

It appeared that they enjoyed the sport and will play it again.

Pickleball looks good on you @AndreAgassi. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DEEixhQscm — The Kitchen Pickleball (@TheKitchenPB) April 3, 2023

3. Steffi Graf Joined In On The Fun

Many wondered if we would see Agassi’s wife Steffi Graf who is in the discussion of being one of the greatest female tennis players of all time.

She appeared initially during an ESPN off-court interview, but John McEnroe handed her his paddle, and on the court she went.

The moment when Agassi noticed that his wife Steffi Graf had arrived. Just awesome. pic.twitter.com/cOG9eCzoP9 — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) April 2, 2023

Conclusion

ESPN has a ratings winner in the first year.

Now the challenge is to make it bigger and better.

Had so much fun at @pickleballslam this weekend! It’s never too late to pick up a new sport, right @AndreAgassi and @andyroddick? So much fun watching you in action! 😎😊 PS: We need a pickleball emoji!!!! 🥒 🎾 pic.twitter.com/d6FCPsni7e — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 3, 2023

Including female players with a mixed doubles element and perhaps celebrity players like Katie Couric would be something to consider.

Jerk move by @espn to put this Pickleball Slam on at same time as #MiamiOpen @MiamiOpen. — Michael A. Towers (@MichaelATowers) April 2, 2023

It may also be worth noting that it should not be on television at the same time as the men’s singles tennis final at The Miami Open.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023