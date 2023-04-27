3 Surprises in ESPN Mel Kiper Jr’s Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr released his final 2023 NFL Mock draft this morning on the day of round one. Let’s take a look at three of the biggest surprises.

Seemingly every publication has a mock draft and a big board for the NFL Draft nowadays. But for a few decades, Mel Kiper Jr. has been putting out mock drafts for the NFL Draft, and he was the most talked about and buzzworthy as he’s ben doing this for 40 years. Sometimes they were spot on, and other times he missed some significant decisions made by organizations. But he was always the originator. Let’s take a look at Mel Kiper Jr’s final mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft and three of the biggest surprises.

Surprise #1 – Texans Don’t Take A QB

The first surprise is quite an early one. Just about everyone had the first two picks as QBs, but Kiper’s final mock draft has the Texans opting away from a quarterback and selecting Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker out of Alabama. By all accounts, the Texans were ready to move on from Davis Mills as their starting QB. But Kiper has them bypassing one of the top QBs in the draft and helping out their defensive front.

Surprise #2 – Titans Trade Up

Welp, we didn’t have to move too far down the list to get surprise #2. Kiper believes when the Texans pass on a QB, that the Titans move up to select QB CJ Stroud out of Ohio State. If the Tennessee Titans do in fact select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, it would be a bold move that could signal a major shift in the team’s direction. Such a move could also involve trading away veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and passing over Malik Willis, the 2022 third-round pick selected by former general manager Jon Robinson.

By selecting a rookie quarterback, the Titans would be placing a great deal of trust in their ability to evaluate and develop young talent. They would also be making a significant financial commitment, as top quarterback prospects often command high salaries in the NFL. However, if the Titans believe that a rookie quarterback can provide the spark needed to take their team to the next level, it could be a gamble worth taking.

Surprise #3 – Will Levis Is Taken 4th

Kiper sees three quarterbacks coming off the board in the first four selections of the 2023 NFL Draft. Originally, Kiper had Levis going late to either the Vikings or Titans, but now that he sees the Titans moving up, he likes Levis 4th.

If Levi’s talent is harnessed effectively, he has the potential to thrive in the Indianapolis Colts offense. Despite the likelihood of some rookie mistakes, Levi’s experience in a pro-style offense and his ability to read defenses should help him adjust to the NFL game quickly.

Moreover, the Colts have a solid offensive core that could ease Levi’s transition. With skill-position players like Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, and Jack Doyle, along with a strong offensive line, Levi will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. If he can take advantage of these weapons and execute the team’s game plan effectively, he could make an immediate impact for the Colts.