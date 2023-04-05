Golf News and Rumors

3 Things We Learned About The Masters Champions Dinner

Wendi Oliveros
Masters

The annual Masters’ Champions dinner occurred on Tuesday night.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler set the menu, per tradition.

33 former Masters golf champions were at the dinner and posed for the iconic group photo wearing their green jackets.

No one really knew what to expect from the dinner whose guests include both LIV and PGA golfers.

Here are three things we learned about the Champions Dinner.

 

1. Ben Crenshaw Was Once Again The Emcee Of The Dinner

Ben Crenshaw has been the master of ceremonies for the dinner since 2005.

This year, he chose to open the evening by reading a 1954 letter Ben Hogan wrote to Masters co-founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts.

The end of the letter is perhaps the reason Crenshaw wanted to read Hogan’s words to the table this year.

Hogan’s letter ended as follows:

“Surely this has to be the most exclusive club of all. Not only do a fortunate few of us have the tournament to look forward to, but the annual meeting of our club as well. Here, long after serious competition for some of us comes to an end, we can still get together and reminisce.”

 

2. LIV Golf Was Not Mentioned At Dinner

Based on Golfweek’s reporting from talking with past champions at the dinner, Masters champions who left the PGA to join the LIV tour were not discussed.

While there is obvious tension between LIV and PGA, those tensions were buried for the evening so that the 33 past champions could just enjoy the evening, the tradition, and their time together.

1973 winner Tommy Aaron said that Fred Couples spent a lot of time talking with Ray Floyd about Masters history.

1979 winner Fuzzy Zoeller and Aaron both mentioned that prominent LIV golfer, and three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010) was very quiet and kept to himself during the dinner.

3 Things We Learned About The Masters Champions Dinner

 

3. Scottie Scheffler’s Menu Was Good But Soup Was Spicy

Scottie Scheffler’s menu of cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, and a warm chocolate chip cookie was relatively well received.

 

Aaron and Zoeller both commented that the tortilla soup was very spicy, but other than that, Scheffler did well with his choices.

Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
