3M Open 2022 : Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

While the majority of the PGA Tour stars are resting from The Open Championship, the PGA Tour returns for its final stretch of the 2021-2022 season. With only three events left in the golf season, the PGA Tour will stop at TPC Twin Cities for the 2022 3M Open. There will be a weaker field in Minnesota this week, headlined by Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im but FedEx Cup points will be at premium. Read on for a breakdown of the 3M Open odds, predictions and expert golf picks for the action at TPC Twin Cities this weekend.

How to Watch 3M Open 2022 in the US

There will be more prize money up for grabs at 3M Open than usual this year.

The 2022 3M Open purse has been upped to $7.5 million, a 14 percent increase, with the winner earning $1.35 million.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 3M Open in the US and everything you need to know about this week’s PGA Tour event.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 3M Open 2022

3M Open 2022 📅 3M Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Thursday, July 21, 2022 🏆 3M Open 2021 Winner: Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ 🕙 Tee Times Start: 7:58am ET

7:58am ET 💰 3M Open Purse: $7,500,000

$7,500,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Twin Cities | Blaine, Minnesota

TPC Twin Cities | Blaine, Minnesota 🎲 3M Open Odds: Tony Finau +1400 | Hideki Matsuyama +1600 | Sungjae Im +1600 | Davis Riley +2100

3M Open Course Preview

An Arnold Palmer-designed course, TPC Twin Cities has been a low-scoring play over the last three years.

The par-71 track measures at around 7,430 yards. While it’s not close to St. Andrews, TPC Twin Cities has many traps, including water hazards on 13 holes.

In the past three years, long hitters have won twice here.

With clear advantages off the tee, players that can get extra distance with the driver will have an edge at TPC Twin Cities this weekend.

3M Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win 3M Open 2022

One week after The Open Championship, we don’t have the strongest field at the 3M Open this week.

Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama will headline the 3M Open Field after both golfers made the cut in Scotland last week.

Finau leads the field with the best odds to win the 3M Open at +1400. While he had a rough start to the season, missing the cut in three of four tournaments, Finau has bounced back with consistent form lately. He’s only missed one cut since The PLAYERS Championship and has been in the top-30 in each of his last five of his last six starts.

On the other hand, Matsuyama is not far behind with +1600 odds, according to the best offshore sports betting sites.

While he’s one of the favorites at the 3M Open, he’s had a rocky few weeks. In just his last four starts Matsuyama has a DQ and has missed the cut at the Scottish Open. While he finished fourth at the US Open, he had a very unspectacular appearance at the British Open in St. Andrews last weekend. Look for him to bounce back at TPC Twin Cities.

Also coming from St. Andrews, Sungjae Im and Sahith Teegala will head to TPC Twin Cities. Im has +1600 odds to win while Teegala opens with +2200 odds at the 3M Open.

Check out the chart below for the best 3M Open odds at BetOnline, one of the best US sports betting sites.

3M Open Golfers 3M Open Odds Play Tony Finau +1400 Hideki Matsuyama +1600 Sungjae Im +1600 Davis Riley +2100 Sahith Theegala +2200 Cameron Davis +2200 Maverick McNealy +2200 Adam Hadwin +2500 Cameron Tringale +2800 Brendan Steele +3300 Joohyung Kim +3300 Adam Long +3500 J.T. Poston +3500 Adam Svensson +3500 Nick Hardy +4000

3M Open Expert Golf Picks and Predictions

Finau has been in great form as of late.

He’s also had some good experiences at TPC Twin Cities, finishing third back in 2020.

Despite having a tough start to the season, Finau has come into consistent form during the final stretch. He has only missed a single cut since The PLAYERS Championship and is coming off of a good showing at St. Andrews. With no win yet this season, he appears due for a victory and is a good fit to win this weekend.

In his last six starts, he’s made the top-30 five times with two top-five finishes during that span. At the Open Championship Finau finished T28, scoring six shots under par on the final round.

Take Tony Finau to win the 3M Open.

