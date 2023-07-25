Golf News and Rumors

3M Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour heads back to the U.S. as it stops at TPC Twin Cities for the 2023 3M Open on Thursday, July 27th, 2023. Find the 2023 3M Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After an exciting finish at the Open Championship, the PGA Tour looks to round out the rest of the season with its second-to-last event, the 3M Open. With the FedExCup Playoffs beginning in two weeks, the 3M Open is crucial for earning points.

Only the top 70 make the cut, meaning the next two weeks will be filled with players looking to punch their ticket into the biggest purse of the year.

The field is led by 2022 winner Tony Finau, who opens at +1200 odds. Despite comfortably holding the 10th place on the FedEx Cup Playoff list, he aims to defend his title this year at TPC Twin Cities.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young (+1400), Sungjae Im (+1600), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800), and Ludvig Aberg (+2000) round out the top five on the 2023 3M Open odds.

Scroll below for 3M Open 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the 3M Open 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: 3M Open 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • 🏆 3M Open 2022 Winner: Tony Finau
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 3M Open Purse: $7,500,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: TPC Twin Cities | Blaine, Minnesota
  • 🎲 3M Open Odds: Tony Finau +1200 | Cameron Young +1400 | Sungjae Im +1600 | Hideki Matsuyama +1800 | Ludvig Aberg +2000

3M Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win 3M Open 2023

The TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards and features three par-5s, four par-3s, and 11 par-4s. The course boasts bentgrass greens, fairways, and tees. Due to the nature of the four-inch rough, which is a mix of bentgrass and fescue, there will be a significant penalty for missing the fairways.

After the renovation in 2018, which included new bunkers and tees along with narrower fairways, bombers off the tee like Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, and Matthew Wolff have won in the four-year history. While the course favored accuracy over distance, distance has also played a part.

This year, Finau leads with the best odds to win at +1200. He will look to successfully defend his title and pick up his second win this year.

On the other hand, Cameron Young checks in with the second-best odds at +1400. Young has achieved two consecutive top-10 finishes, including a T-8 at the Open Championship. Look for him to heat up again this weekend.

Rounding out the top five are Sungjae Im (+1600), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800), and Ludvig Aberg (+2000).

Check out the complete 3M Open Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers 3M Open Odds Play
Tony Finau +1200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +1400 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +1600 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +1800 BetOnline logo
Ludvig Aberg +2000 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2200 BetOnline logo
Emiliano Grillo +2500 BetOnline logo
Sepp Straka +2500 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +2800 BetOnline logo
Cameron Davis +3300 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +3500 BetOnline logo
Stephan Jaeger +3500 BetOnline logo
Keith Mitchell +4000 BetOnline logo
J.J Spaun +4000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Rodgers +4000 BetOnline logo
Mark Hubbard +4000 BetOnline logo
Aaron Rai +4000 BetOnline logo
Adam Hadwin +4000 BetOnline logo
Nicolai Hojgaard +4000 BetOnline logo
Eric Cole +4000 BetOnline logo
J.T. Poston +4000 BetOnline logo
Lucas Glover +4000 BetOnline logo
Beau Hossler +4500 BetOnline logo

3M Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 3M Open below.

Cameron Young (+1400)

Young found his swing again in the last part of the season. After a tough few months since the RBC Canadian Open, Young finally put together two solid weeks, achieving two consecutive top-10 finishes, including a T6 at the John Deere Classic and The Open Championship.

He’s coming off one of his best statistical tournaments, where he ranked ninth in Strokes Gained: Approach against a stacked Open Championship field. Look for him to have a great weekend at TPC Twin Cities.

Bet on Cameron Young (+1400)

Sepp Straka (+2500)

Sepp Straka is absolutely on fire. After winning the John Deere Classic, he went straight to Royal Liverpool Golf Club and finished T2 at the Open Championship. He currently sits 15th on the FedEx Cup rankings and has put his two best weeks together all year. While he doesn’t have to play at the 3M Open, look for Straka to ride the momentum this weekend ahead of the playoffs.

Bet on Sepp Straka (+2500)

Sahith Theegala (+3500)

There was a lot of hype around Theegala this year. Despite having a decent season for only his second year, Theegala is still in search of his first career win.

After missing the CUT twice, look for him to bounce back at TPC Twin Cities. The California native has had a strong putting season, and against a less strong field, he might find his way to the top of the leaderboard. While he’s struggled off the tee, he’ll need to find his form in the next two weeks ahead of the playoffs.

Bet on Sahith Theegala (+3500)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
