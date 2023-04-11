4/11/23 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

For at least one night, the New York Mets (6-5) got some revenge against the San Diego Padres (6-5) for last season’s playoff exit. The Mets got five shutout innings from Max Scherzer and finally beat long-time nemesis Yu Darvish in a 5-0 win. The two teams are set to continue their three-game series tonight with first pitch for the middle game scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (0-1, 6.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson struggled in his last start, giving up five runs in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday to suffer his first loss of the season. The Padres will counter with lefty Ryan Weathers (0-0, 3.60 ERA). Weathers was solid in his regular season debut, giving up two runs in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 3, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Padres went on to win 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson has faced the Padres once in his career, giving up one run in one inning of relief work against them last season. Weathers has never faced the Mets before. The Mets have claimed RHP Seth Elledge off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. LHP Jose Quintana was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Elledge on the 40-man roster. Starling Marte is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out yesterday with a neck issue. He will start in right field and bat second. Daniel Vogelbach will sit with a lefty on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth, allowing Tommy Pham to start in left field and bat seventh. Francisco Alvarez will catch tonight and bat ninth.