4/14/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Oakland A’s

It may not have been easy, but the New York Mets (7-6) did find a way to take care of business against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. A tense 5-2 win helped the Mets win a series against San Diego and wrap up their six-game home stand on a winning note. The Mets are now set to begin their longest road trip of the season tonight, a 10-game West Coast swing that begins with New York’s first interleague action of the season against the Oakland A’s (3-10). First pitch for the opener of the weekend series is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Oakland Coliseum.

The A’s had a dreadful season after conducting a fire sale in spring training of 2022, going 60-102 to finish 46 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. The teardown continued in the offseason as Oakland traded one of their few remaining veterans, catcher Sean Murphy, to the Atlanta Braves for a package of prospects headlined by righty Kyle Muller. Free agency was also predictably quiet for the A’s, who added a few low-cost veterans like former Met Trevor May, second baseman Jace Peterson and first baseman Jesus Aguilar on short-term contracts to give them pieces to trade in July. The end result is a roster that should be one of the worst in baseball as the franchise continues to cut costs and flirts with relocation to Las Vegas in the future as a result of being unable to find a deal for a new stadium in Oakland.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (2-0, 1.59 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga picked up his second win of the season last Saturday, giving up one run in six innings to defeat the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. The A’s will counter with former Yankees’ farmhand James Kaprelian (0-1, 11.17 ERA). Kaprelian was hit hard in his last start, giving up seven runs in 4.2 innings of work to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

The Mets won two out of three against the A’s last season when they visited Oakland in September. Neither team has faced the opposing starter before. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting the past two games with a lefty on the mound. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth. Mark Canha will get the night off. Jeff McNeil will shift over to left field and bat fifth while Luis Guillorme starts at second base and hits eighth.