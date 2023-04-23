4/23/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

David Peterson had another rough start yesterday as the New York Mets (14-8) saw their winning streak come to an end at three games. The San Francisco Giants (7-13) got to Peterson for seven runs in five innings as several former Mets made their mark in a 7-4 victory. The Mets still have won two of the first three games in this weekend set and can secure a series victory against the Giants tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. and will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill suffered his first loss of the season on Tuesday, giving up three runs in five innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants will counter with righty Ross Stripling (0-1, 7.30 ERA). Stripling’s last appearance came on Tuesday as well as he tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief against the Miami Marlins in a game the Giants went on to lose 4-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: