4/27/23 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Tomas Nido, Dominic Smith, New York Mets, Washington Nationals

The New York Mets (14-11) have experienced something this season that they never did in 2022: a four-game losing streak. The Washington Nationals (9-14) topped the Mets 4-1 last night to extend the Mets’ losing streak to four games and secure a series victory in New York. Buck Showalter’s team will look to avoid the sweep as they wrap up their series with Washington tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Lucchesi delivered the best start of the season for the Mets last Friday, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants in his first big-league action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. The Nationals will counter with former Met Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.38 ERA). Williams pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Minnesota Twins last Friday, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Nationals eventually won 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Lucchesi is 1-0 with a 4.19 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals.

    Williams is 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

    RHP Adam Ottavino has been placed on the paternity leave list. RHP Denyi Reyes was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Ottavino’s place on the active roster.

    Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against left MacKenzie Gore last night. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Baty plays third base and hits eighth.

    Francisco Alvarez will catch tonight and bat ninth.

    Victor Robles is 4 for 8 (.500) with a double, a home run and an RBI in his career against Lucchesi.

    Pete Alonso (2 for 7, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Eduardo Escobar (2 for 6, 2B) and Jeff McNeil (2 for 7, 2B) have done well against Williams in the past.

