4/5/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Six games may be a small sample size, but the New York Mets (3-3) have displayed some concerning signs over the past two games. The Mets were shut out for the second straight game, losing 9-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) as they experienced a few more pitching issues as well. The Brewers have already won this series so the Mets will look to avoid getting swept in the series finale this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at American Family Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (0-1, 1.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Peterson pitched well in his last start, allowing just one run in five innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Brewers will counter with their ace, righty Corbin Burnes (0-1, 7.20 ERA). Burnes struggled on Opening Day, giving up four runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs to suffer his first loss last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson is 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA in two career appearances, including one start, against the Brewers. Burnes is 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in five career appearances, including four starts, against the Mets. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth. Eduardo Escobar will sit today. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat ninth. Willy Adames (2 for 4, 2B) and Brian Anderson (2 for 5, RBI) have good numbers against Peterson. Pete Alonso (4 for 12, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Jeff McNeil (4 for 13, HR, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (6 for 12, 2B, 2 3B) have done well against Burnes in the past. This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game road trip. They are 3-3 over the first six games.