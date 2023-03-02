Four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal is set to visit the Florida Gators on March 11th, as the Gators make their pitch to land the 6-foot-8, 300-pound lineman from Virginia. Westphal is one of the top prospects in the class of 2024 and is ranked as the 13th best offensive tackle in the ESPN 300.

Westphal Lines Up Numerous Visits

Despite being a highly sought-after recruit, Westphal has no clear favorite at this point in his recruitment. Florida will be hoping to make a strong impression on him during his visit and sway him in their direction. However, the Gators will face stiff competition, as Westphal has visits lined up with several other top college football programs in the coming weeks, including FSU, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Michigan.

Westphal has been praised for his size and frame, which are considered prototypical for a left tackle. Westphal is also a versatile player who takes snaps on defense and has a physical, nasty streak that makes him a force to be reckoned with on the field. Scouts have noted his ability to fire off quickly at the snap, his quick feet, and his balanced play.

He is an exceptional run blocker. According to his scouting report, he stays engaged with defenders and drives his legs to move them out of the way. In pass protection, he has a strong initial punch and the length to cover the edge. However, scouts note that he will need to continue to develop his footwork when pulling and improve his mirroring ability in pass protection.

Major Target for Napier

The Florida Gators will have their work cut out for them in recruiting Westphal, but head coach Billy Napier and his staff will be looking to pull out all the stops to get their man. This will be Westphal’s second visit to Gainesville, and the Gators will be hoping to make a strong impression on him during his time on campus.

With his NFL draft potential and multi-year starter experience at a top 20 program, Westphal is a major get for the Gators.

Recruiting is a major part of college football, and Florida has a strong track record of bringing in top talent. With their storied history and passionate fan base, the Gators are a compelling choice for any recruit. However, they will need to work hard to stand out from the other top programs vying for Westphal’s commitment.

In the end, it will be up to Westphal to decide which program is the best fit for him. But there is no doubt that the Florida Gators will be making a strong case for why they should be his choice. With his size, versatility, and potential, Westphal could be a game-changer for any team that lands him. And the Gators will be hoping that team is theirs.