The No. 1 Player in the State of Kentucky, Travis Perry, went off with Coach John Calipari in attendance last week. The Kentucky hoops star is hopeful to be offered by his hometown Wildcats, and he gave a brief update on where his recruitment stands. There is no doubt that Kentucky fans would love to keep the homegrown star in Lexington, and the fan base continues to encourage the Wildcats to land Perry.

Travis Perry Explodes For 61 Points

Travis Perry, the 6’2 standout point guard for Lyon County high school in Kentucky, made headlines recently when he scored an impressive 61 points in front of none other than legendary basketball coach and current Kentucky Wildcat head coach John Calipari.

As he gears up for the postseason in Kentucky and sets his sights on returning to Rupp Arena for another deep run in the Kentucky high school state basketball tournament, Perry recently took a few days off to discuss his remarkable performance and recruitment status.

With college programs vying for his attention, Perry’s next move is eagerly anticipated by fans and experts alike.

Kentucky hoop fans want nothing but to see Perry land in Lexington wearing Wildcat blue.

Top Colleges On Perry’s Shortlist

While many colleges would love to land perry, he has a short list of schools that are actively recruiting him that he is considering.

That list is comprised of Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and the University of Virginia.

So far, just the Hoosiers of IU have extended an official scholarship offer to Perry. Perry touched on where he stands in his recruitment with each university.

Cincinnati:

“Coach Miller has been down a lot and they are in contact all of the time. I like their coaching staff and I like the way they do things and I just like their system a lot. They show a lot of love and that means a lot for sure.”

Indiana:

“Coach Walsh is the head there and then they all collectively text me. I like what they have going. They have a good program, coach Woodson is a great coach and he has a great staff with him, they know the game of basketball well and they put their players into a position to succeed and they have a great environment and a great feel about them.”

Kentucky:

“Coach Cal and coach KT have been continuing to touch base and having them there the other night was neat so I am looking forward to continuing that relationship with them and seeing how things go.”

Ole Miss:

“Coach Kermit has been on me since the beginning so just keeping that connection with him. He texts me after every game and is continuing to grow that relatinoship we have been building for a while.”

Virginia:

“Coach Getter has been texting me, coach Bennett has been texting me, touching base, keeping it going and trying to get me down soon.”

Taking His Time With Recruitment Decision

While the norm in recruiting and committing to a school across all sports has shifted to players signing as early as possible, Perry said he is focused on his game, is enjoying the process, and is in no rush to sign.

“I don’t have a set timeframe but just taking it as it goes but pretty soon I would like to cut a list down and get to hone in on a couple of schools and then make a decision on one that I feel is right,” he said.

Perry is currently the No. 86th-ranked player in the country and his game continues to improve. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Perry continue to shoot up those 2024 class rankings as his Senior season gets underway.