4-star WR Dillon Gresham commits to Oregon

The Highly touted Southern California 4-star WR is headed North.

Arizona once held the leading position in the recruitment of Dillon Gresham, a highly sought-after four-star wide receiver from San Jacinto, California. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would end up in Tucson. However, a visit to Oregon on April 7 quickly changed the landscape and propelled the Ducks to the top of Gresham’s list.

During his time at Oregon, Gresham felt like a priority to head coach Dan Lanning and his staff. He thoroughly enjoyed the environment in Eugene and cherished the opportunity to interact with the players. The overall experience convinced Gresham that committing to the Ducks was the right decision.

Officially A Duck

On Saturday, Gresham officially announced his commitment to Oregon, choosing the Ducks over Arizona and Washington. Excited about his future with the program, Gresham plans to return to Oregon in the coming weeks to set up an official visit in June.

“Everybody knows Oregon,” Gresham told On3. “It’s the place to be. I’ve seen what Oregon is trying to build. The players they’re bringing in, it can’t be a fluke. It seems like they’re ready to go after a national championship. I want to be a part of it.”

It Came Down to Trust

Gresham’s commitment adds to the recent momentum for the Ducks, as he becomes the third player to pledge to Oregon in the past three days. Joining him are Michael Van Buren, a four-star quarterback from Bowie, Maryland’s St. Frances Academy, and Xadavien Sims, a four-star defensive lineman from Durant, Oklahoma. Beyond the team’s success under Lanning’s leadership, Gresham was impressed by what the program offers off the field.

The initial connection between Gresham and Lanning was established during a camp, where the wide receiver immediately noticed the head coach’s down-to-earth personality. Gresham grew to appreciate Lanning’s honesty and genuine nature throughout the recruiting process. Having a head coach actively involved in his recruitment left a profound impact on Gresham and solidified his choice to join the Ducks.

“He knows how to separate business from family,” said Gresham, the No. 213 overall prospect and No. 37 wide receiver in the 2024 class. “He doesn’t really show tough love, but he has that vibe to him. He truly cares about the players, their situations. He’s very understanding. He’s a very cool person to be around.”

With Gresham’s commitment, Oregon continues to bolster its roster with top-tier talent, setting the stage for a promising future on the football field. The Ducks’ ability to attract players of Gresham’s caliber, coupled with the genuine and supportive environment created by Coach Lanning, positions Oregon as an appealing destination for elite recruits. As the program moves forward, Gresham’s addition will undoubtedly contribute to the Ducks’ pursuit of success both on and off the field.