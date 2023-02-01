Even though the San Francisco 49ers did not advance to the Super Bowl, they are making plenty of news leading up to the big game.

The 49ers had a quarterback problem all season; they went from riches to rags in that they had three viable QBs and ended the NFC Championship game with not a single one of them healthy.

Coach Kyle Shanahan stated the obvious out loud on Wednesday.

For the first time, he said Jimmy Garoppolo would likely not be back with the team in 2023.

Many thought he would not be with the team in 2022 so this was not a huge surprise.

Kyle Shanahan said today that he does not see Jimmy G with the 49ers next season.

With Tom Brady now officially retired, Garoppolo is the only active quarterback with two Super Bowl wins.

Yes, he was a backup, but he is a backup with 2 Super Bowl rings.

Regardless, it appears that the team is committed to Trey Lance in 2023.

Why Not Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy’s injury during the 49ers NFC Championship loss to the Eagles is a lot worse than initially thought.

Early reports indicated a 6-8 month recovery timeline, but we learned on Wednesday that he may require Tommy John surgery which is an invasive elbow procedure normally reserved for baseball pitchers.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy needs Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss about a year, according to notable orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mark Adickens. A return in 6-9 months is unlikely.

The recovery for that procedure is typically 1 year which all but eliminates Purdy from competing with Lance for the QB1 role in 2023.

Trey Lance Missed The Majority Of 2022

Lance’s ankle injury suffered in Week 2 caused him to miss the entire 2022 season.

He required two surgeries to correct it; however, he fully anticipates being 100% healthy at OTAs this spring.

With Garoppolo all but gone by Shanahan’s admission and Purdy out, it will be interesting to see what the 49ers do to build depth at the quarterback position behind Lance.

SF 49ers Next QB Odds

Despite Shanahan’s remarks, the top online sportsbooks are still offering odds for who will be the 49ers starting quarterback on Week 1 of the 2023 season. Lance leads the way with -165 odds to be the 49ers QB in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Purdy is next on the list at +330, followed by Aaron Rodgers (+450), Jimmy G (+800), and Tom Brady (+2200), who recently announced his retirement.

Check out the odds for the 49ers’ next QB from BetOnline below.

49ers Next QB Odds Play Trey Lance -165 Brock Purdy +330 Aaron Rodgers +450 Jimmy Garropollo +800 Tom Brady +2200

*all odds as of Feb. 1, 2023

Who Could Back Up Lance In SF?

There are a host of younger quarterbacks who are free agents, some from the 2018 NFL draft class.

They include Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold who just completed the fifth-year option of their rookie contracts.

There are also veteran options including former starters Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett who spent 2022 with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns respectively.

It appears that 2023 is going to be no different for the 49ers in that the quarterback position will be one that everyone will fixate on in an effort to figure out what Shanahan has up his sleeve.