49ers, Brock Purdy Agree to Five-Year Extension

Brock Purdy is one of the latest NFL stars to receive a lucrative contract extension. The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a five-year extension with the one-time Pro Bowl quarterback. The deal is for reportedly $265 million with $181 million in guarantees. While he may not be a top-tier quarterback in today’s NFL, Brock Purdy has developed into one of the better signal callers in the league. After all, he did help lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season. San Francisco is placing faith in the young quarterback. Especially as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season that was plagued with injuries.

Brock Purdy’s Career Thus Far

Ever since being thrown into the proverbial NFL fire in Week 13 of the 2022 season, Brock Purdy has been one of the league’s biggest revelations. He has gone from being the literal last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to what some may consider a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. In just three years, Purdy has already logged numbers of 9,518 passing yards, 64 passing touchdowns to 27 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.5 percent.

Moreover, Purdy has also recorded 8.9 yards gained per pass attempt, a passer rating of 104.9, and 13.2 yards gained per pass completion. His best year thus far was the 2023 season where he led the team to the Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl appearance. That campaign saw Purdy log a completion percentage of 69.4 percent, 31 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and 4,280 passing yards. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the San Francisco 49ers are taking a chance with him. Especially for their long-term future.

Can he Lead the 49ers to a Bounce-Back Season?

The San Francisco 49ers have their work cut out for them going into the new season. They reside in an extremely competitive NFC West division. A division that still possesses the likes of the Los Angeles, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals. All three teams won eight or more games in the last NFL season. Still, one should not count out the 49ers. Especially if they can remain healthy. After all, this San Francisco squad is only two years removed from their last Super Bowl appearance. If Brock Purdy lives up to his new contract extension, it may be a matter of time before head coach, Kyle Shanahan, and company win their first Super Bowl.