The San Francisco 49ers began their offseason program on Tuesday. Two of the 49ers’ biggest contract disputes involve quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

Brock Purdy Contract Status

49ers QB Brock Purdy, who has been discussing a new deal with San Francisco, is in attendance today for the start of the team’s off-season workout program. Some thought Purdy might have stayed away without a new deal, but that’s not the route Purdy chose. pic.twitter.com/uKiEJISTw0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2025

Purdy did not let his contract negotiations stop him from being with his teammates, as the quarterback participated in voluntary activities on Wednesday.

According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, contract discussions with Purdy have been positive.

“I think there’s been some substantive talks that have this thing going in a good direction and I’ll leave it at that,” Lynch said via ESPN.

Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Purdy’s contract was arguably the biggest discount in sports, as the former Pro Bowler made less than $1 million in base salary each of the last three seasons.

Purdy will make a base salary of $5.3 million in 2025. Still, that’s peanuts for a starting quarterback.

Purdy is in line for a raise that will likely exceed $50 million annually. For reference, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts is the 10th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, with a $51 million average per year (via overthecap).

George Kittle’s Contract Dispute

While Purdy attended voluntary activities, Kittle was one of the standout players who did not show up.

Kittle, 31, is entering the final year of his five-year, $75 million contract. Kittle is set to earn $14.4 million in base salary. However, none of Kittle’s 2025 money is guaranteed.

Kittle told ESPN that he wants to sign an extension that allows him to retire in San Francisco. Lynch provided a brief update on the “good” talks with Kittle.

“With that we’ve had good communication, good talks,” Lynch said via ESPN. “And we’ll see where that goes.”

This offseason program is voluntary, so Kittle’s absence does not raise any red flags for now. Many veterans have skipped these practices before.

However, it’s something to keep an eye on with mandatory mini-camp approaching.