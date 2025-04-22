NFL News and Rumors

49ers Contracts: Where Does Team Stand With Brock Purdy And George Kittle?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (left) with tight end George Kittle stand on the sideline.

The San Francisco 49ers began their offseason program on Tuesday. Two of the 49ers’ biggest contract disputes involve quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

Brock Purdy Contract Status

Purdy did not let his contract negotiations stop him from being with his teammates, as the quarterback participated in voluntary activities on Wednesday.

According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, contract discussions with Purdy have been positive.

“I think there’s been some substantive talks that have this thing going in a good direction and I’ll leave it at that,” Lynch said via ESPN.

Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Purdy’s contract was arguably the biggest discount in sports, as the former Pro Bowler made less than $1 million in base salary each of the last three seasons.

Purdy will make a base salary of $5.3 million in 2025. Still, that’s peanuts for a starting quarterback.

Purdy is in line for a raise that will likely exceed $50 million annually. For reference, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts is the 10th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, with a $51 million average per year (via overthecap).

George Kittle’s Contract Dispute

While Purdy attended voluntary activities, Kittle was one of the standout players who did not show up.

Kittle, 31, is entering the final year of his five-year, $75 million contract. Kittle is set to earn $14.4 million in base salary. However, none of Kittle’s 2025 money is guaranteed.

Kittle told ESPN that he wants to sign an extension that allows him to retire in San Francisco. Lynch provided a brief update on the “good” talks with Kittle.

“With that we’ve had good communication, good talks,” Lynch said via ESPN. “And we’ll see where that goes.”

This offseason program is voluntary, so Kittle’s absence does not raise any red flags for now. Many veterans have skipped these practices before.

However, it’s something to keep an eye on with mandatory mini-camp approaching.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (left) with tight end George Kittle stand on the sideline.

49ers Contracts: Where Does Team Stand With Brock Purdy And George Kittle?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens stands up.
Highest-Paid NFL Centers: Eagles’ Cam Jurgens Enters Top Five With New Contract
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy points to his head.
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell On QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘No Limitations’ For Offseason Work
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady
Record television audience for Super Bowl LIX
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 11 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Five best performers for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 10 2025
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24668137_168396541_lowres-3
Who were the 11 players in the Super Bowl selected to the Pro Bowl?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 9 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Top five performers from NFL’s Conference Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2025
More News
Arrow to top