San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Elbow Surgery Is Postponed

Wendi Oliveros
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was scheduled to have elbow surgery on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Purdy, 23, was the 49ers’ QB3 in 2022 and the infamous final pick, No. 262, in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He came off the bench and ticked off five regular season wins for the 49ers throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

He suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was not able to throw the ball after it.

Purdy’s scheduled surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) was postponed because an exam on Tuesday showed inflammation so the doctor opted to revisit the situation in March.

What It Means For Purdy’s 2023 Season

Prior to this setback, it has been unclear the extent of surgical repairs required for Purdy’s elbow.

The best-case scenario is known as an internal brace surgery which is a more minor procedure.

It would require a six-month recovery which would give Purdy a chance to compete in the 2023 season.

The worst case is Tommy John surgery most notably performed on baseball pitchers.

The timeline for recovery from that is one year which would mean that Purdy would be out for the 2023 season.

49ers GM John Lynch was inclined to believe in early February that the less invasive procedure could be what is needed.

The overriding issue is that doctors do not know exactly what is needed until he gets into surgery, and they can evaluate the elbow.

Delaying the surgery because of inflammation points to more delays no matter which procedure is performed.

All Signs Point To Trey Lance Being QB1 In Week 1

Because 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan openly said that he does not believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be with the team in 2023, all signs point to Trey Lance being the 49ers QB1 in 2023.

Lance will also be coming off an injury and ankle surgery that ended his 2022 season in September though his recovery timeline indicates he will be back for OTAs.

The 49ers are a team that continues to have quarterback uncertainty season after season, and it does not appear that 2023 will be any different.

49ers
