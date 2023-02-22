San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was scheduled to have elbow surgery on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Purdy, 23, was the 49ers’ QB3 in 2022 and the infamous final pick, No. 262, in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He came off the bench and ticked off five regular season wins for the 49ers throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

He suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was not able to throw the ball after it.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy today visited Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended postponing surgery because of ongoing inflammation in Purdy’s elbow, per sources. They’ll reconvene in early March. All signs continue to point a UCL repair that would have Purdy ready for the 2023 season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2023

Purdy’s scheduled surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) was postponed because an exam on Tuesday showed inflammation so the doctor opted to revisit the situation in March.

What It Means For Purdy’s 2023 Season

Prior to this setback, it has been unclear the extent of surgical repairs required for Purdy’s elbow.

The best-case scenario is known as an internal brace surgery which is a more minor procedure.

It would require a six-month recovery which would give Purdy a chance to compete in the 2023 season.

The worst case is Tommy John surgery most notably performed on baseball pitchers.

The timeline for recovery from that is one year which would mean that Purdy would be out for the 2023 season.

49ers GM John Lynch was inclined to believe in early February that the less invasive procedure could be what is needed.

The overriding issue is that doctors do not know exactly what is needed until he gets into surgery, and they can evaluate the elbow.

Delaying the surgery because of inflammation points to more delays no matter which procedure is performed.

All Signs Point To Trey Lance Being QB1 In Week 1

I don’t see how Brock Purdy starts for the #49ers week one. Trey Lance has an opportunity, after two tough years to start his career, to prove himself in OTAs / the offseason, impress the organization, show why he was taken #3 and win the QB1 job. It’s on him now — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 22, 2023

Because 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan openly said that he does not believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be with the team in 2023, all signs point to Trey Lance being the 49ers QB1 in 2023.

The 49ers QB situation will be fascinating this offseason: Brock Purdy: Facing 6-month recovery for a torn UCL Trey Lance: Rehabbing from second ankle surgery, expected back by OTAs Jimmy Garoppolo: Set to be a free agent — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 30, 2023

Lance will also be coming off an injury and ankle surgery that ended his 2022 season in September though his recovery timeline indicates he will be back for OTAs.

Crazy how injury opened up the door for Brock Purdy to slide into QB1 and now injury likely opens the door for Trey Lance to regain QB1 The injury situation has been awful for both QBs but this may help Trey Lance with his development back to being QB1 Wild camp coming up — Brad (@Graham_SFN) February 22, 2023

The 49ers are a team that continues to have quarterback uncertainty season after season, and it does not appear that 2023 will be any different.