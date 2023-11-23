NFL News and Rumors

49ers vs. Seahawks: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown

The final game of the Thanksgiving slate features an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-4). Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the 49ers vs. Seahawks. 

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are a 7.5-point favorite on BetOnline. The 49ers and Seahawks have split their last six meetings (3-3), but San Francisco has won three straight in this rivalry.

The 49ers and Seahawks met on Thanksgiving in 2014 in a 2013 NFC Championship game rematch. The Seahawks won 19-3.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline -365 +295 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -7.5 (+110) +7.5 (-130) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-115) Under 43.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

49ers vs. Seahawks: Predictions And Picks

San Francisco 49ers -7.5 (+110)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

After the loss to the Bengals in Week 9, the San Francisco 49ers fell to 5-3 and did not look like an NFC contender for the first time in two seasons.

Since Week 9, the 49ers are 2-0, outscoring their opponents 61-17. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been nothing short of spectacular during this stretch, with 629 passing yards, six touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a rating of 153.6.

With San Francisco rolling, Seattle stumbled in Week 11, falling 17-16 to the Rams. In their last three games, the Seahawks are 1-2, with their lone win coming over the Commanders.

The theme of the day is trends – follow the Thanksgiving numbers. The trends say to back primetime favorites on Thanksgiving. Night favorites are 13-3 SU and 12-4 ATS since 2005. Consequently, Thanksgiving home underdogs have been 2-27 SU since 2000 (via Action Network).

Trust the trends and bet on the 49ers.

Bet on San Francisco 49ers -7.5 (+110) at BetOnline

49ers vs. Seahawks: Best Prop Bet

Christian McCaffrey Over 74.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers DI: DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams LB: Nicholas Morrow, Philadelphia Eagles LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers S: Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders Flex: CB Arthur Maulet, Baltimore Ravens K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown in front of Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If there was ever a time for a non-QB to win the MVP, it should be 2023. One of the MVP favorites should be running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has rushed for 825 yards and nine touchdowns, with 43 receptions and five receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey faces a Seahawks offense that allows 112.6 rushing yards per game. McCaffrey has surpassed 75 rushing yards in two straight games, with San Francisco going 2-0. The formula is there. Feed McCaffrey, and good things will happen.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey Over 74.5 Rushing Yards (-113) at BetOnline
