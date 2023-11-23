49ers vs. Seahawks: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

The final game of the Thanksgiving slate features an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-4). Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the 49ers vs. Seahawks.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds

The 49ers are a 7.5-point favorite on BetOnline. The 49ers and Seahawks have split their last six meetings (3-3), but San Francisco has won three straight in this rivalry.

The 49ers and Seahawks met on Thanksgiving in 2014 in a 2013 NFC Championship game rematch. The Seahawks won 19-3.

View the odds for the game below.

49ers vs. Seahawks: Predictions And Picks

San Francisco 49ers -7.5 (+110)

After the loss to the Bengals in Week 9, the San Francisco 49ers fell to 5-3 and did not look like an NFC contender for the first time in two seasons.

Since Week 9, the 49ers are 2-0, outscoring their opponents 61-17. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been nothing short of spectacular during this stretch, with 629 passing yards, six touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a rating of 153.6.

With San Francisco rolling, Seattle stumbled in Week 11, falling 17-16 to the Rams. In their last three games, the Seahawks are 1-2, with their lone win coming over the Commanders.

Thanksgiving-related NFL trends: • DAL 5-7 SU and just 1-11 ATS L/12 years

• 'Dog 11-2 ATS in DAL L/13 T-giving games

• DET 8-3 ATS L/11 years

• OV 9-4 L/13 years for DAL

• OV 7-4 L/11 years for DET

• Faves 13-3 SU/12-4 ATS in T-giving night games

• UN 7-1 L/8 night games — Matt Jacob (@MattRJacob) November 22, 2023

The theme of the day is trends – follow the Thanksgiving numbers. The trends say to back primetime favorites on Thanksgiving. Night favorites are 13-3 SU and 12-4 ATS since 2005. Consequently, Thanksgiving home underdogs have been 2-27 SU since 2000 (via Action Network).

Trust the trends and bet on the 49ers.

49ers vs. Seahawks: Best Prop Bet

Christian McCaffrey Over 74.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

If there was ever a time for a non-QB to win the MVP, it should be 2023. One of the MVP favorites should be running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has rushed for 825 yards and nine touchdowns, with 43 receptions and five receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey faces a Seahawks offense that allows 112.6 rushing yards per game. McCaffrey has surpassed 75 rushing yards in two straight games, with San Francisco going 2-0. The formula is there. Feed McCaffrey, and good things will happen.